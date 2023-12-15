|
Clemson offers 2024 LB prospect CJ Kubah-Taylor
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 220 Hometown: Olney, MD (Good Counsel HS) Class: 2024
Clemson extended an offer to a late under-the-rader prospect in town for a visit.
Olney, Maryland linebacker CJ Kubah-Taylor reported the news. "Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Kubah-Taylor said. He is a teammate of longtime Clemson defensive end commit Darien Mayo. He was a first-team all-conference linebacker this past season at Good Counsel (Md.). His other offers to date are Charlotte, UMass, Navy, Temple, Maine, Colgate and Delaware State. The early signing period opens on Dec. 20. Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson 🐅 @WesleyGoodwin pic.twitter.com/AnRhdk7I86 Yk the next move brodie https://t.co/qhMrsti3w1
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson 🐅 @WesleyGoodwin pic.twitter.com/AnRhdk7I86— CJ Kubah-Taylor (@cjkubahtaylor) December 15, 2023
Yk the next move brodie https://t.co/qhMrsti3w1— Darien C. Mayo (@TheDCMayo) December 15, 2023
