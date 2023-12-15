CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson offers 2024 LB prospect CJ Kubah-Taylor
CJ Kubah-Taylor - Linebacker
Height: 6-3   Weight: 220   Hometown: Olney, MD (Good Counsel HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:

Clemson extended an offer to a late under-the-rader prospect in town for a visit.

Olney, Maryland linebacker CJ Kubah-Taylor reported the news.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Kubah-Taylor said.

He is a teammate of longtime Clemson defensive end commit Darien Mayo.

He was a first-team all-conference linebacker this past season at Good Counsel (Md.).

His other offers to date are Charlotte, UMass, Navy, Temple, Maine, Colgate and Delaware State.

The early signing period opens on Dec. 20.

