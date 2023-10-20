Clemson lineman target announces top schools, commitment date

2025 Lynchburg, Virginia offensive tackle Easton Ware released a Top 10 and set a commitment date for November 1 on Friday.

Other teams in his list include Auburn, Oklahoma, Michigan, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Baylor.

His teammate and fellow 2025 classmate, running back Gideon Davidson, committed to Clemson in June.

He doesn't have any 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions at this time.

Ware (6-5 280) is rated as high as the No. 25 offensive tackle in his class and also reports offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia and Liberty instate, who did not make his Top 10.