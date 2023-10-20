Clemson lineman target announces top schools, commitment date

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson lineman target Easton Ware announces top schools, commitment date
by - 2023 Oct 20 14:19
Easton Ware Photo
Easton Ware - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.37)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 280   Hometown: Lynchburg, VA (Liberty Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#37 OT, #10 VA
24/7:
#25 OT, #10 VA

A rising 2025 offensive line prospect announced Clemson in his top schools with an upcoming commitment decision.

2025 Lynchburg, Virginia offensive tackle Easton Ware released a Top 10 and set a commitment date for November 1 on Friday.

Other teams in his list include Auburn, Oklahoma, Michigan, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Baylor.

His teammate and fellow 2025 classmate, running back Gideon Davidson, committed to Clemson in June.

He doesn't have any 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions at this time.

Ware (6-5 280) is rated as high as the No. 25 offensive tackle in his class and also reports offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia and Liberty instate, who did not make his Top 10.

