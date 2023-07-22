CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson went back to the Lone Star State for another talented commitment with four-star corner Corian Gipson.
Clemson lands 4-star defensive back Corian Gipson
by - 2023 Jul 22, Sat 17:04
Corian Gipson Photo
Corian Gipson - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (4.75)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 170   Hometown: Lancaster, TX (Lancaster HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#103 Overall, #5 S, #17 TX
Rivals:
#93 Overall, #8 S, #18 TX
24/7:
#137 Overall, #12 CB, #26 TX

Four-star Lancaster, Texas defensive back Corian Gipson announced a commitment to Clemson over Texas on Saturday.

Gipson credited the family environment and the stability of the coaching staff with Clemson on his decision.

He has high rankings both as a safety and a corner, with a No. 93 overall rank on Rivals as the No. 8 safety, a No. 103 overall rank on ESPN as the No. 5 safety and a No. 137 overall rank as the No. 12 cornerback on 247Sports.

Gipson is the fifth-highest-rated prospect overall and the second-best defender in Clemson’s class, according to the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

The pledge vaults the Tigers up five spots in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings to No. 7 overall, as the 17th commitment in the class. Clemson has the fifth-best group by average rating on Rivals.com.

He joins four-star defensive back commits in safety Ricardo Jones (No. 155 in 247Sports Composite), defensive back Tavoy Feagin and safety Noah Dixon, as well as consensus 3-star DB Ashton Hampton.

Gipson made multiple stops in Clemson, including for the big official visit weekend in early June, since a Clemson offer on March 27.

Ohio State was also a finalist for Gipson.

