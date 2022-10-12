Clemson commit rankings in the latest 247Sports update

Clemson has eight 2023 commits in the latest Top247 football prospect rankings.

That's led by defensive lineman Vic Burley, who is No. 18 overall per the site and the No. 2 defensive lineman.

Also in the top-50 from a class rated No. 9 overall by the site is QB Christopher Vizzina (36), as the No. 7 QB overall.

Defensive tackle Peter Woods is rated as high as No. 9 nationally (ESPN) but is 53rd according to 247Sports. Fellow D-line target Tomarrion Parker is No. 44 overall.

A number of Clemson commits are in the next-100 tier with Zechariah Owens (121), Harris Sewell (124), Ronan Hanafin (176) and David Ojiegbe (182).

Defensive lineman AJ Hoffler rounds out Clemson's Top247 entries (222).

Owens' teammate and Clemson O-line target Kayden McDonald is also in the Top247 (228).

Clemson is No. 8 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.