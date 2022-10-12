CLEMSON RECRUITING

Vic Burley is ranked the highest by 247Sports as the No. 18 overall player.
Clemson commit rankings in the latest 247Sports update
Vic Burley Photo
Vic Burley - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.51)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 276   Hometown: Warner Robins, GA (Warner Robins HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#75 Overall, #7 DT, #5 GA
Rivals:
#68 Overall, #8 DE, #3 GA
24/7:
#18 Overall, #2 DL, #2 GA

Clemson has eight 2023 commits in the latest Top247 football prospect rankings.

That's led by defensive lineman Vic Burley, who is No. 18 overall per the site and the No. 2 defensive lineman.

Also in the top-50 from a class rated No. 9 overall by the site is QB Christopher Vizzina (36), as the No. 7 QB overall.

Defensive tackle Peter Woods is rated as high as No. 9 nationally (ESPN) but is 53rd according to 247Sports. Fellow D-line target Tomarrion Parker is No. 44 overall.

A number of Clemson commits are in the next-100 tier with Zechariah Owens (121), Harris Sewell (124), Ronan Hanafin (176) and David Ojiegbe (182).

Defensive lineman AJ Hoffler rounds out Clemson's Top247 entries (222).

Owens' teammate and Clemson O-line target Kayden McDonald is also in the Top247 (228).

Clemson is No. 8 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

