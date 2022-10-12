|
Clemson commit rankings in the latest 247Sports update
|2022 Oct 12, Wed 14:08-
Clemson has eight 2023 commits in the latest Top247 football prospect rankings.
That's led by defensive lineman Vic Burley, who is No. 18 overall per the site and the No. 2 defensive lineman.
Also in the top-50 from a class rated No. 9 overall by the site is QB Christopher Vizzina (36), as the No. 7 QB overall.
Defensive tackle Peter Woods is rated as high as No. 9 nationally (ESPN) but is 53rd according to 247Sports. Fellow D-line target Tomarrion Parker is No. 44 overall.
A number of Clemson commits are in the next-100 tier with Zechariah Owens (121), Harris Sewell (124), Ronan Hanafin (176) and David Ojiegbe (182).
Defensive lineman AJ Hoffler rounds out Clemson's Top247 entries (222).
Owens' teammate and Clemson O-line target Kayden McDonald is also in the Top247 (228).
Clemson is No. 8 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.