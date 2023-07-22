|
Breaking: Clemson lands 4-star defensive back Corian Gipson
|2023 Jul 22, Sat 17:04-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Lancaster, TX (Lancaster HS) Class: 2024
#103 Overall, #5 S, #17 TX
#93 Overall, #8 S, #18 TX
#137 Overall, #12 CB, #26 TX
Four-star Lancaster, Texas defensive back
Corian Gipson announced a commitment to Clemson over Texas on Saturday.
Gipson credited the family environment and the stability of the coaching staff with Clemson on his decision. He has high rankings both as a safety and a corner, with a No. 93 overall rank on Rivals as the No. 8 safety, a No. 103 overall rank on ESPN as the No. 5 safety and a No. 137 overall rank as the No. 12 cornerback on 247Sports. Gipson is the fifth-highest-rated prospect overall and the second-best defender in Clemson’s class, according to the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. The pledge vaults the Tigers up five spots in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings to No. 7 overall, as the 17th commitment in the class. He joins four-star defensive back commits in safety Ricardo Jones (No. 155 in 247Sports Composite), defensive back Tavoy Feagin and safety Noah Dixon, as well as consensus 3-star DB Ashton Hampton. Gipson made multiple stops in Clemson, including for the big official visit weekend in early June, since a Clemson offer on March 27. Ohio State was also a finalist for Gipson.
Gipson credited the family environment and the stability of the coaching staff with Clemson on his decision.
He has high rankings both as a safety and a corner, with a No. 93 overall rank on Rivals as the No. 8 safety, a No. 103 overall rank on ESPN as the No. 5 safety and a No. 137 overall rank as the No. 12 cornerback on 247Sports.
Gipson is the fifth-highest-rated prospect overall and the second-best defender in Clemson’s class, according to the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.
The pledge vaults the Tigers up five spots in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings to No. 7 overall, as the 17th commitment in the class.
He joins four-star defensive back commits in safety Ricardo Jones (No. 155 in 247Sports Composite), defensive back Tavoy Feagin and safety Noah Dixon, as well as consensus 3-star DB Ashton Hampton.
Gipson made multiple stops in Clemson, including for the big official visit weekend in early June, since a Clemson offer on March 27.
Ohio State was also a finalist for Gipson.
It’s Clemson Ain’t it!?! Yessir!!!!— Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) July 22, 2023
IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!!!!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/udQt88Gf1S
Who?!?!?!?— James Haynes🏁 (@52RockJr) July 22, 2023
MIKE REED!!! 🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅
P.S. . . . Still NOT done yet 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/OsrF77GDwB
July 22, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Former Clemson offensive coordinator back with Tigers in analyst role
- Clemson LB enters transfer portal after dismissal
- Clemson adds standout in-state transfer
- Clemson safety expected to redshirt after hip surgery
- National outlet projects two road losses for Clemson
- Protecting Klubnik's blindside, plus two studs at defensive tackle who will play key roles
- Is a Georgia talent the next offensive line target?
- Clemson baseball picked up ACC transfer
- Clemson standout signs MLB contract
- Brent Venables takes a shot at Deion Sanders' roster overhaul
- Copyright © 1995 - 2023 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<