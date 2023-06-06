BREAKING

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Terrance Moore of Tampa committed to Clemson on Tuesday.
Terrance Moore of Tampa committed to Clemson on Tuesday.

Breaking: 4-star WR Terrance Moore commits to Clemson
by - 2023 Jun 6, Tue 12:03
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Terrance Moore - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 190   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Tampa Catholic HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#265 Overall, #34 WR, #38 FL
Rivals:
#38 WR, #49 FL
24/7:
#83 Overall, #15 WR, #14 FL

Four-star Tampa, Florida receiver Terrance Moore announced a commitment to Clemson.

He is rated as high as the No. 15 overall receiver and the No. 83 prospect in the nation.

Moore is the second commit in as many days for Clemson, joining 5-star LB Sammy Brown, and a 10th for the class total.

The commitment propels Clemson ahead of South Carolina for 10th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

He totaled over 1,500 all-purpose yards with 20 touchdowns last season.

Moore picked up a Clemson offer on January 10.

Moore had a top schools list in the spring that also included Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Penn State, Colorado, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Miami and Pitt.

He was among the visitors from Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson makes 247Sports national title contender list, improves Blue-Chip Ratio
Clemson makes 247Sports national title contender list, improves Blue-Chip Ratio
Trevor Lawrence vaults up NFL QB ranking, deemed 'on the verge of superstardom'
Trevor Lawrence vaults up NFL QB ranking, deemed 'on the verge of superstardom'
4-star WR commits to Clemson
4-star WR commits to Clemson
LOOK: Father’s Day gifts For Clemson fans
LOOK: Father’s Day gifts For Clemson fans
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 90 Recruits (59 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 37) Author
spacer TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 TigerNet News®
spacer BOOM!***
 Francis Marion®
spacer Re: BOOM!***
 colemanfan
spacer Here we go!***
 surroundedtiger
spacer This weekend is looking like a big success!!
 STERLING®
spacer Yes!! Welcome to Clemson!!!***
 Baltimore Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 GaTigerAlum
spacer Welcome to Tiger Town***
 colberttiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 dkmoore1975
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 Tigerclaws2®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 J Clarke®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 Oculus
spacer Maybe it’s the number, but does he look a bit like Tee?***
 kbtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 richie
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 westerntigerfan
spacer Who does he remind you of?
 AsheTiger
spacer We Too Deep!***
 CoolBreeze864®
spacer Welcome!***
 GaTiger5
spacer Welcome Home Terrance!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 Marine4Life®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 sabletiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 kctigs81®
spacer Awesome!!***
 Clemson_Orange
spacer film looks solid. Catches in traffic, high points well,
 El Tigre 1
spacer NOT DONE YET!!!!***
 NIKE
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 tigrfan77
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 bshells1
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 bshells1
spacer Spots will fill up quickly. Those that wait may miss out.
 greene®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 Garnetisugly®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 hutto117
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 curugby82
spacer Some cooters on the board ain't gonna like this
 smitty1959®
spacer Tell you what, based on those films, I'd throw a PWO offer
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
 ddclemson
spacer TJ Moore plays like TD Moore
 SocMan2®
Read all 37 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week