5-star target sets commitment date

One of the top prospects in the nation has set his commitment date and he has Clemson in his four finalists. Five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews said he will announce a commitment on July 19 and he has a finalist group with Clemson, Tennessee, Georgia and Southern Cal (7 p.m. on On3's Youtube page). Matthews was in Clemson for the big official visit weekend in early June and subsequently made trips to the other three finalists. Prediction tools for both 247Sports and On3 favor him picking Tennessee currently. Matthews is rated as high as the No. 5 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 2 player from Georgia (ESPN). He is the No. 1-rated athlete for both ESPN and Rivals and the No. 8 receiver for 247Sports. The All-State selection totaled 48 catches for 1,030 yards and nine scores last year, adding an interception from the defensive side as well.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Mike Matthews tells me he will announce his College Decision on July 19th between these 4️⃣ Schools 👀



The 6’2 185 WR from Lilburn, GA is ranked as a Top 15 Player in the ‘24 Class



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/h4TVpbHHyE pic.twitter.com/xTtW4iF26U — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 17, 2023

