5-star target sets commitment date

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Mike Matthews is the No. 1 rated athlete by two sites and he has Clemson in a final four with Tennessee, Georgia and Southern Cal.
Mike Matthews is the No. 1 rated athlete by two sites and he has Clemson in a final four with Tennessee, Georgia and Southern Cal.

5-star target Mike Matthews sets commitment date
by - 2023 Jul 17, Mon 12:45
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Mike Matthews Photo
Mike Matthews - Athlete
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 180   Hometown: Lilburn, GA (Parkview HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#5 Overall, #1 ATH, #2 GA
Rivals:
#7 Overall, #1 ATH, #2 GA
24/7:
#22 Overall, #8 WR, #4 GA

One of the top prospects in the nation has set his commitment date and he has Clemson in his four finalists.

Five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews said he will announce a commitment on July 19 and he has a finalist group with Clemson, Tennessee, Georgia and Southern Cal (7 p.m. on On3's Youtube page).

Matthews was in Clemson for the big official visit weekend in early June and subsequently made trips to the other three finalists.

Prediction tools for both 247Sports and On3 favor him picking Tennessee currently.

Matthews is rated as high as the No. 5 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 2 player from Georgia (ESPN). He is the No. 1-rated athlete for both ESPN and Rivals and the No. 8 receiver for 247Sports.

The All-State selection totaled 48 catches for 1,030 yards and nine scores last year, adding an interception from the defensive side as well.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
National outlet projects two road losses for Clemson
National outlet projects two road losses for Clemson
Tiger guard announces signing with pro league
Tiger guard announces signing with pro league
5-star target sets commitment date
5-star target sets commitment date
Clemson pro makes All-NBA Summer League first team
Clemson pro makes All-NBA Summer League first team
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 97 Recruits (64 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 23 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week