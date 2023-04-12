4-star Texan DB has Clemson in his finalists

|
4-star Texan DB Corian Gipson has Clemson in his finalists
Lancaster, Texas defensive back Corian Gipson released his final five and included the Tigers on Wednesday. He is slated to visit for Saturday’s Orange and White game and return to Clemson for an official visit on June 2. Gipson’s full finalist group has two of his home-state in Texas and TCU also, as well as Ohio State and Alabama. He picked up a Clemson offer on March 27 on a visit. Gipson is rated both as a four-star prospect as a safety on Rivals and ESPN and as a cornerback on 247Sports. wheres home?…. #AGTG @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/ptFNaYhQKQ
Lancaster, Texas defensive back Corian Gipson released his final five and included the Tigers on Wednesday. He is slated to visit for Saturday’s Orange and White game and return to Clemson for an official visit on June 2.
Gipson’s full finalist group has two of his home-state in Texas and TCU also, as well as Ohio State and Alabama.
He picked up a Clemson offer on March 27 on a visit.
Gipson is rated both as a four-star prospect as a safety on Rivals and ESPN and as a cornerback on 247Sports.
wheres home?…. #AGTG @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/ptFNaYhQKQ— Corian “C8” Gipson (@CorianGipson) April 12, 2023
