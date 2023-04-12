CLEMSON RECRUITING

Corian Gipson is set to be a regular visitor to Clemson coming up and he has the Tigers in his finalists.
Corian Gipson is set to be a regular visitor to Clemson coming up and he has the Tigers in his finalists.

4-star Texan DB Corian Gipson has Clemson in his finalists
by - 2023 Apr 12, Wed 13:34
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Corian Gipson - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (4.75)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 170   Hometown: Lancaster, TX (Lancaster HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#90 Overall, #5 S, #16 TX
Rivals:
#88 Overall, #6 S, #13 TX
24/7:
#128 Overall, #14 CB, #22 TX

A recent (and upcoming) Clemson visitor and 4-star offer has Clemson in his finalists.

Lancaster, Texas defensive back Corian Gipson released his final five and included the Tigers on Wednesday. He is slated to visit for Saturday’s Orange and White game and return to Clemson for an official visit on June 2.

Gipson’s full finalist group has two of his home-state in Texas and TCU also, as well as Ohio State and Alabama.

He picked up a Clemson offer on March 27 on a visit.

Gipson is rated both as a four-star prospect as a safety on Rivals and ESPN and as a cornerback on 247Sports.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star Texan DB has Clemson in his finalists
4-star Texan DB has Clemson in his finalists
Swinney talks change to roster setup for Orange and White game
Swinney talks change to roster setup for Orange and White game
Three Clemson football players named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society
Three Clemson football players named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society
Tigers roll over Georgia in Athens
Tigers roll over Georgia in Athens
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 82 Recruits (54 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest