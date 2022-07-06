Champ Thompson added a Clemson offer after working out at Dabo Swinney camp last month.
4-star Peach State D-lineman has Clemson in top schools
2022 Jul 6
Champ Thompson - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (3.85)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 250   Hometown: Norcross, GA (Meadowcreek HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#212 Overall, #14 DE, #35 GA
24/7:
#24 DL, #34 GA

Four-star Norcross, Georgia defensive lineman Champ Thompson has Clemson in his top schools group.

Thompson has Clemson in an early group with Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia and Miami among more Power 5 programs.

He received a Clemson offer during a visit to Dabo Swinney camp last month.

Thompson is rated as high as the No. 205 prospect overall in the 2024 class (Rivals).

