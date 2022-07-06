|
4-star Peach State D-lineman has Clemson in top schools
Height: 6-3 Weight: 250 Hometown: Norcross, GA (Meadowcreek HS) Class: 2024
#212 Overall, #14 DE, #35 GA
Four-star Norcross, Georgia defensive lineman Champ Thompson has Clemson in his top schools group.
Thompson has Clemson in an early group with Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia and Miami among more Power 5 programs.
He received a Clemson offer during a visit to Dabo Swinney camp last month.
Thompson is rated as high as the No. 205 prospect overall in the 2024 class (Rivals).
Thinking of a Master plan! God is in control always! These are the top 10 colleges that as of now I see my talents being developed! So much work to do I'm focused on the finish line! #championDNA @_STUDUNIVERSITY @BHarrison92 @On3sports @Rivals pic.twitter.com/u3FY546336— Champ Thompson?? (@iam_champ7) July 6, 2022
Clemson Family I need y’all to get on this one @iam_champ7 ! Congrats lul bro!???? https://t.co/QTRViEd2iZ— Groovy??????? (@_TreWilliams) June 12, 2022
Blessed and highly favored to receive a offer from the Clemson tigers.@CoachEason1 @_STUDUNIVERSITY @BHarrison92 @coachTWoff @Rivals @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/1SVixftu5g— Champ Thompson?? (@iam_champ7) June 11, 2022