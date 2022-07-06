4-star Peach State D-lineman has Clemson in top schools

TigerNet Staff by

Champ Thompson Defensive Line TigerNet: (3.85) (3.85)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 250 Hometown: Norcross, GA (Meadowcreek HS) Class: 2024 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#212 Overall, #14 DE, #35 GA #212 Overall, #14 DE, #35 GA 24/7:

#24 DL, #34 GA #24 DL, #34 GA 6-3250Norcross, GA (Meadowcreek HS)2024

Four-star Norcross, Georgia defensive lineman Champ Thompson has Clemson in his top schools group.

Thompson has Clemson in an early group with Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia and Miami among more Power 5 programs.

He received a Clemson offer during a visit to Dabo Swinney camp last month.

Thompson is rated as high as the No. 205 prospect overall in the 2024 class (Rivals).

Thinking of a Master plan! God is in control always! These are the top 10 colleges that as of now I see my talents being developed! So much work to do I'm focused on the finish line! #championDNA @_STUDUNIVERSITY @BHarrison92 @On3sports @Rivals pic.twitter.com/u3FY546336 — Champ Thompson?? (@iam_champ7) July 6, 2022

