4-star lineman picks up Clemson offer on visit

Michael Carroll is a 4-star prospect out of Pennsylvania who visited this week and was offered by the Tigers.
4-star lineman Michael Carroll picks up Clemson offer on visit
by - 2024 Mar 27 19:42
Michael Carroll - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.60)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 290   Hometown: Doylestown, PA (Central Bucks East HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#284 Overall, #10 OG, #10 PA
Rivals:
#235 Overall, #26 OT, #6 PA
24/7:
#29 IOL, #17 PA

2025 Doylestown, Pennsylvania offensive lineman Michael Carroll announced a Clemson offer while on a visit Wednesday.

"While on an amazing visit I am Blessed to Earn an Offer From Clemson!" Carroll said.

Carroll has totaled 20+ offers, also including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M and Penn State among more.

He is rated as a Top 300 prospect by both Rivals (235) and ESPN (284), with ratings as an offensive tackle (No. 26 on Rivals) and an offensive guard (No. 10 on ESPN).

Carroll was named first-team All-State last year with 37 pancake blocks recorded.

