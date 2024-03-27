4-star lineman picks up Clemson offer on visit

"While on an amazing visit I am Blessed to Earn an Offer From Clemson!" Carroll said.

Carroll has totaled 20+ offers, also including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M and Penn State among more.

He is rated as a Top 300 prospect by both Rivals (235) and ESPN (284), with ratings as an offensive tackle (No. 26 on Rivals) and an offensive guard (No. 10 on ESPN).

Carroll was named first-team All-State last year with 37 pancake blocks recorded.