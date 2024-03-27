4-star lineman picks up Clemson offer on visit

|
4-star lineman Michael Carroll picks up Clemson offer on visit
|
Height: 6-5 Weight: 290 Hometown: Doylestown, PA (Central Bucks East HS) Class: 2025
#284 Overall, #10 OG, #10 PA
#235 Overall, #26 OT, #6 PA
#29 IOL, #17 PA
2025 Doylestown, Pennsylvania offensive lineman
Michael Carroll announced a Clemson offer while on a visit Wednesday.
