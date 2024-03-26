4-star LB announces Clemson offer

|
4-star LB Mark Iheanachor picks up Clemson offer
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Hometown: Harbor City, CA (Narbonne HS) Class: 2025
#67 CA
#33 LB, #29 CA
Four-star 2025 Los Angeles linebacker
Mark Iheanachor is also in Clemson's targets in a West Coast swing on Wednesday.
"#AGTG After a great conversation with Coach Goodwin, I’m blessed to say I’ve received an offer from Clemson University," Iheanachor said on social media.
He is a four-star prospect for 247Sports with offers from schools such as Florida State, Georgia, Washington, Maryland, Mississippi State, Arizona, Arizona State and more Power programs.
Iheanachor totaled 16 tackles for loss with 67 solo tackles last year, adding 18 total touchdowns from over 1,000 all-purpose yards (1,098).
It was a second reported Clemson offer in the state of California on Tuesday, along with 4-star LA defender Chinedu Onyeagoro.
#AGTG After a great conversation with Coach Goodwin, I’m blessed to say I’ve received an offer from Clemson University 🐅 @WesleyGoodwin @ClemsonFB @BonneFTBL pic.twitter.com/NpuKwLUpgL— Mark Iheanachor ✞ 4⭐️ LB (@FcrgiveMark) March 26, 2024
|
