2025 lineman announces decommitment from Clemson

2025 lineman Jaylan Beckley announces decommitment from Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Addison, Texas 2025 offensive tackle prospect Jaylan Beckley announced a decommitment from Clemson on Friday. Beckley visited for the Tigers' Elite Junior Day and committed in January. "I truly wish them all the very best and I hope to maintain some of those relationships going forward. After much prayer, reflection, and countless discussions with my family and mentors, I've decided with my family that I need more time to make this very big decision about where I will spend the next 3-5 years for my college career," Beckley said in a social media statement on Friday. "The final decision was mine alone, and I do not take it lightly. I have nothing but love for Tiger Town." Clemson's 2025 class has 10 members now, with two O-line pledges in Brayden Jacobs and Easton Ware. Beckley is a 3-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite. More from Beckley: So grateful. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rAlcpT6SYJ — Jaylan Beckley (@JaylanBeckley) March 1, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now