2025 lineman announces decommitment from Clemson

Jaylan Beckley has opened up his recruitment again.
Jaylan Beckley has opened up his recruitment again.

2025 lineman Jaylan Beckley announces decommitment from Clemson
2024 Mar 1
Addison, Texas 2025 offensive tackle prospect Jaylan Beckley announced a decommitment from Clemson on Friday.

Beckley visited for the Tigers' Elite Junior Day and committed in January.

"I truly wish them all the very best and I hope to maintain some of those relationships going forward. After much prayer, reflection, and countless discussions with my family and mentors, I've decided with my family that I need more time to make this very big decision about where I will spend the next 3-5 years for my college career," Beckley said in a social media statement on Friday. "The final decision was mine alone, and I do not take it lightly. I have nothing but love for Tiger Town."

Clemson's 2025 class has 10 members now, with two O-line pledges in Brayden Jacobs and Easton Ware.

Beckley is a 3-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite.

More from Beckley:

