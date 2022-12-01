CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Matthew Emmons - USA Today Sports
Matthew Emmons - USA Today Sports

Nikki Haley gives her take on Clemson QB play
by - 2022 Dec 1, Thu 10:02

College Football is such a beloved and hot topic that even politicians are asked about it occasionally.

Former South Carolina governor and Clemson alum Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about the quarterback play in Tiger Town during a Turning Point USA event at Clemson.

"Is DJ good? Yes, he’s good," she answered. "Is he consistent? No, he’s not consistent. I think we need to put Cade (Klubnik) in. I think we need to play him more."

Haley, a diehard Clemson football fan, wants to see if Klubnik can run the offense well.

"I think just putting him (Klubnik) in for a play here, or there is not giving him the opportunity,” Haley said. “Why not go ahead and just put him in there and let’s see what he can do?"

In 2022, Klubnik has completed 11 out of 22 passes for 98 yards, with a passing touchdown and an interception.

