One NCAA change proposal is to keep the clock rolling after first downs but revert to stopping the clock within two minutes to go of either half. (Photo: Charles Nye / USATODAY)
NCAA Rules Committee formally proposes changes to speed up games
Friday, March 3, 2023

The NCAA Football Rules Committee has proposed multiple rules changes related to speeding up college football games. They are set to go before an NCAA oversight panel on April 20.

NCAA press release:

The committee anticipates the adjustments, which were finalized Friday in Indianapolis, would modestly reduce the number of plays in the game, something the committee will study closely during the 2023 season.

If approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on April 20, the game clock will continue to run when a first down is gained. Currently, the game clock stops when a first down is gained, and the clock restarts when the offense is awarded a first down. The game clock will continue to be stopped when a first down is gained during the last two minutes of either half.

"This rule change is a small step intended to reduce the overall game time and will give us some time to review the impact of the change," said Kirby Smart, co-chair of the committee and coach at Georgia.

The committee is recommending two other adjustments intended to continue to reduce breaks in the game:

Teams would be prohibited from calling consecutive team timeouts.

Penalties at the end of the first and third quarter would carry over and be enforced on the first play of the next quarter.

The committee also evaluated the potential impact of the rules changes on the overall state of the game and health and safety of student-athletes.

In the area of technology, the committee approved the optional use of instant replay in games that do not have an instant replay booth official. Last season, the Division II Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association conducted a successful pilot program of the rule. This model allows the referee to use available video to make decisions on reviewable plays after a coach challenge.

Other committee clarifications included:

Establishing guidelines for second-half warmup activities, including requiring teams to wait until the field is made available to return and having designated areas of the field to warm up.

When teams are on the field, drones are not allowed over the playing surface or the team area.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 25) Author
spacer TNET: NCAA Rules Committee formally proposes changes to speed up games
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA Rules Committee formally proposes changes to speed up games
 Deano101a®
spacer If NCAA really wants to speed-up the game...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: If NCAA really wants to speed-up the game...
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA Rules Committee formally proposes changes to speed up games
 JPF16®
spacer What drives me nuts is when they take a TV timeout
 tabbyplague®
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA Rules Committee formally proposes changes to speed up games
 GatorBowl
spacer Riley needs to put the pedal to the metal!
 Chuckston T-Man®
spacer Speeding it up meaning LESS football...more time for reviews
 TigerGrad'93
spacer Exactly !!!
 BigCUFan®
spacer Are any of the games actually fitting into the allocated
 TigersAndCubs
spacer If they want to truly speed the game stop the 2:00 minimum
 wildblulou®
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA Rules Committee formally proposes changes to speed up games
 Just_Sayin
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA Rules Committee formally proposes changes to speed up games
 jmackhall®
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA Rules Committee formally proposes changes to speed up games
 LtColClemson
spacer It's not the clock stopping after 1st downs that cause
 cutigerbob®
spacer or official reviews after every other play.***
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA Rules Committee formally proposes changes to speed up games
 raider12®
spacer I agree, its the money aspect that has ruined conferences
 El Tigre 1
spacer Not a fan of rules that depend upon it it's within 2 min end
 ClemBert
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA Rules Committee formally proposes changes to speed up games
 CornerStrong
spacer Shortening games by 15 minutes = more games on TV
 RememberTheDanny
spacer How about we dramatically cut commercial breaks?
 El Tigre 1
spacer What they say is "we need to speed up games"
 RickyC78
spacer How about not having commercials every third play?
 LKN Tiger
spacer Re: How about not having commercials every third play?
 ecsguru®
Read all 25 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
