National outlet has Clemson football on verge of 'Blue Blood' status

College Football News says they're close.

CFN assembled a metric to assess the sports' Blue Bloods and the Clemson program ranked 13th overall, a spot out of the Blue Blood tier.

Here's how they assembled the ranking:

1) How many 10-win college football seasons does your school have? It's an easy number, and it shows consistency and longevity. Back in the day teams didn't even play ten games, so this gives some nod to the schools with more recent success.

2) This is only about the 134 schools currently playing in the FBS (no Princeton).

3) ONLY FBS seasons count, so some of the former FCS/D-IAA superstar programs don't get any love for past greatness.

4) We deemphasize national titles a wee bit. Again, for most of the 150+ years of the game, national championships were based on an opinion at best, a guess at the worst.

Clemson's calling card for the No. 13 spot is three national titles, in addition to 19 10-win campaigns, ranking just ahead on the Blue Blood scale of LSU (T-14), BYU (T-14) and Boise State (T-14).

CFN set the cut-off for Blue Blood at 20 10-win seasons, which leaves Clemson close to that upper echelon.

Just ahead of Clemson is Tennessee (20 10-win seasons, two national titles), then Notre Dame, Texas, Florida State, Penn State, Georgia, Nebraska, USC, Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma and Alabama.