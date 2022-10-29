Lee Corso health update

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN personality Lee Corso missed another installment of College Gameday show with undisclosed health issues on Saturday.

His colleague Kirk Herbstreit shared the latest on how Corso was doing physically.

“Real quick on Lee Corso, talked to him yesterday, just to make sure he’s feeling OK,” Herbstreit said. “He’s going to have some more tests and a procedure maybe done in a couple days, but he’s very, very optimistic about being back on the show next week. So, coach, if you’re watching, man, we love you. We’ll see you soon.”

This was the third week that Corso has missed the show this college football season.

Corso joked earlier in the season that he was in the hospital because he picked against Clemson.

“I tell ya, I had a hell of a scare,” Corso said. “I was really worried because I went to the hospital, but I was there, and a nurse said, ’No wonder you’re here. You said bad things about Clemson last week. That’s why you’re in the hospital.”

TigerNet would like to give out our best wishes to the iconic Corso on a full recovery regarding his health.