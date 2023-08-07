Clemson ACC opponent suffers key injury

Wake Forest announced that leading receiver Donavon Greene will be out for three to five months after sustaining injury on the first day of practice.

Greene ranked second on the team last year with 642 receiving yards and six touchdowns, averaging 17.4 yards per catch. He posted two touchdowns in two catches for 53 yards against Clemson last year in a 51-45 double overtime loss.

He also missed the 2021 season due to injury. He has 79 career receptions for 1,473 yards and 10 scores. Greene also had a kick return for a touchdown in 2020.

"Donavon Greene is a great player and an even better person," Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said in a school statement. "He will play a key role off the field this season as he works towards a speedy and safe recovery in the coming months."

Despite a lack of divisions, Clemson does continue its conference rivalry with the Deacs this season, hosting Wake on Oct. 7.