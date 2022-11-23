Latest postseason projections agree on Clemson's destination

There is universal agreement on picks for Clemson's postseason destination after the next two games.

The Tigers (10-1) are ranked No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and need help to reach the top-4 for a Playoff bid.

With that the case, bowl projections currently have Clemson going to Miami's Orange Bowl as the ACC champs.

ESPN has a pair of predictions for the matchup, with No. 7 Alabama or No. 10 Tennessee.

Brett McMurphy at the Action Network picks Clemson and Bama, with the Crimson Tide projected as a 4.5-point favorite.

CBS Sports pegs Clemson for finishing No. 6 in the CFP rankings, with Southern Cal grabbing the last final four spot, and also predicts a Clemson-Alabama Orange Bowl.

Sports Illustrated is going with a different conference foe and a meeting with No. 11 Penn State.

247Sports, Athlon and The Athletic all also have a Clemson-Alabama projection.

"Dabo Swinney matching up with Nick Saban again? This one might take some getting used to however since it's outside of the playoff and who knows how many of the Crimson Tide's regulars will be interested in playing in this game," 247Sports analyst Brad Crawford said. "We're expecting a ton of opt-outs during bowl season, so this won't be an Alabama-only problem. Clemson still has an outside shot at a playoff spot too given Tennessee's loss, but the Tigers are going to need help from TCU and USC as well."