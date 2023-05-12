Kirk Herbstreit gives shoutout to Clemson, Dabo Swinney after son's graduation

It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to cross the finish line, so cheers to you all.

One proud papa in town that was in town on Thursday was ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit with his wife to celebrate their son Tye's graduation from Clemson.

"So proud of our son Tye Herbstreit graduating today from Clemson University with a Business degree and very grateful to Dabo and his staff for their time, passion, and wisdom they poured into Tye," he tweeted. "He had an incredible journey being a part of Clemson Football."

Tye was a walk-on receiver who played 44 career offensive snaps over 12 games from 2019-22. He was also a three-time ACC Honor Roll selection (2019-21).

Seventy student-athletes are part of Clemson's Commencement ceremonies for May.

