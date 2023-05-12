CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Photo courtesy: Clemson Football Twitter
Photo courtesy: Clemson Football Twitter

Kirk Herbstreit gives shoutout to Clemson, Dabo Swinney after son's graduation
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 May 12, Fri 09:53

Congratulations to all the new Clemson grads that are celebrating graduation this week.

It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to cross the finish line, so cheers to you all.

One proud papa in town that was in town on Thursday was ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit with his wife to celebrate their son Tye's graduation from Clemson.

"So proud of our son Tye Herbstreit graduating today from Clemson University with a Business degree and very grateful to Dabo and his staff for their time, passion, and wisdom they poured into Tye," he tweeted. "He had an incredible journey being a part of Clemson Football."

Tye was a walk-on receiver who played 44 career offensive snaps over 12 games from 2019-22. He was also a three-time ACC Honor Roll selection (2019-21).

Seventy student-athletes are part of Clemson's Commencement ceremonies for May.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson defender signs NFL first round deal
Clemson defender signs NFL first round deal
Clemson lineman signs with Los Angeles Chargers
Clemson lineman signs with Los Angeles Chargers
Kirk Herbstreit gives shoutout to Clemson, Dabo Swinney after son's graduation
Kirk Herbstreit gives shoutout to Clemson, Dabo Swinney after son's graduation
Streaking Tigers head to Virginia Tech
Streaking Tigers head to Virginia Tech
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week