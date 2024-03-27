Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty

In addition to the DUI, he was also charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and improper driving on the road, and affixing materials that reduced the visibility of the windows and windshield.

Etienne was traveling 80 to 90 mph in a 50-mph zone at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday and twice crossed over a double yellow line to pass vehicles, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.

He declined a field sobriety test.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacted to the DUI news during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

"As we also know, kids sometimes don't make the best decisions," Smart said. "The older you get, sometimes the tougher the consequences are for your mistakes. So, he's not going to let this mistake define him. He's embarrassed and upset, and he knows he made a mistake. It's a teaching moment, and we hope he gets better from it."

UGA's athletic department policy states that Etienne will miss 10 percent of Georgia's 12-game season (at least one game) if he is found guilty of DUI.

Trevor is the younger brother of former Clemson star running back Travis Etienne, who now plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In two seasons at Florida, Trevor rushed for 1,472 yards and 15 touchdowns.