CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Kim Klement - USA Today Sports
Kim Klement - USA Today Sports

Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Mar 27 10:48

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne was arrested over the weekend for a DUI arrest.

In addition to the DUI, he was also charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and improper driving on the road, and affixing materials that reduced the visibility of the windows and windshield.

Etienne was traveling 80 to 90 mph in a 50-mph zone at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday and twice crossed over a double yellow line to pass vehicles, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.

He declined a field sobriety test.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacted to the DUI news during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

"As we also know, kids sometimes don't make the best decisions," Smart said. "The older you get, sometimes the tougher the consequences are for your mistakes. So, he's not going to let this mistake define him. He's embarrassed and upset, and he knows he made a mistake. It's a teaching moment, and we hope he gets better from it."

UGA's athletic department policy states that Etienne will miss 10 percent of Georgia's 12-game season (at least one game) if he is found guilty of DUI.

Trevor is the younger brother of former Clemson star running back Travis Etienne, who now plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In two seasons at Florida, Trevor rushed for 1,472 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
No. 2 Tigers take on Hurricanes
No. 2 Tigers take on Hurricanes
ESPN seven-round NFL mock draft projects six Clemson selections
ESPN seven-round NFL mock draft projects six Clemson selections
Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson 72 Baylor 64 (NCAA 2nd Round)
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson 72 Baylor 64 (NCAA 2nd Round)
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 41) Author
spacer TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 TigerNet News®
spacer The charges will be mysteriously dropped before the first game.
 Chuckston T-Man®
spacer Re: TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 tigerpathmd®
spacer Re: TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 treetiger
spacer Re: TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 Memphis Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 Erikrez
spacer Re: TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 ksarrat
spacer Re: TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 Matt_Joker®
spacer Must miss 1-game per UGA policy? NO WAY the projected starter misses CU game.
 Razzmatazz
spacer Re: Must miss 1-game per UGA policy? NO WAY the projected starter misses CU game.
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Kirby will suspend him for the Tennessee Tech game if found guilty***
 Tropical
spacer Re: Kirby will suspend him for the Tennessee Tech game if found guilty***
 8116Champs
spacer Re: Kirby will suspend him for the Tennessee Tech game if found guilty***
 WhstigeR®
spacer Re: Textbook Protocol In The SEC Handbook***
 Xander5000
spacer Re: Kirby will suspend him for the Tennessee Tech game if found guilty***
 TigersFTW
spacer Re: TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 8116Champs
spacer Re: TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer As old Steve once said about UGA,
 Johnny99
spacer Looking forward to summer
 Fluxus
spacer Re: As old Steve once said about UGA,
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 Tigerman5000
spacer Re: TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 AFDAWG®
spacer Re: TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer One game for a DUI conviction?
 Tim317
spacer Kirby's response is a joke. "Teaching moment"? It's a criminal moment.***
 TGRRAG
spacer Re: Kirby's response is a joke. "Teaching moment"? It's a criminal moment.***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Totally fair points. Agree.***
 TGRRAG
spacer And monkeys could fly out of my butt
 geech72®
spacer ricky bobby be giving the motivational speeches
 tgrfan42069
spacer Nah, just suspend his license for a while, usual fines
OhWiseOne®
spacer Re: Nah, just suspend his license for a while, usual fines
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 dkmoore1975
spacer Re: TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 QBVII
spacer yeah right...
 rudetiger
spacer 2 things that stand out about this
 ALLweatherfan
spacer Re: 2 things that stand out about this
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Georgia RB could face suspension for UGA-Clemson game if found guilty
 RunJumpCatch®
spacer He will likely face no charges, and he definitely wont miss the game
 STERLING®
Read all 41 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts