|
Game times & TV announced for Sept. 22-24
|2022 Sep 19, Mon 10:04-
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for Sept. 22-24.
Thursday, Sept. 22
West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
Friday, Sept. 23
Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
Saturday, Sept. 24
Clemson at Wake Forest, Noon, ABC
Duke at Kansas, Noon, FS1
South Florida at Louisville, Noon, RSN
Rhode Island at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network
Middle Tennessee at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN (network designation determined after the games of Sept. 17)
Georgia Tech at UCF, 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU (network and time designation determined after the games of Sept. 17)
UConn at NC State, 7:30 p.m., RSN
Boston College at Florida State, 8 p.m., ACC Network
All times are Eastern.