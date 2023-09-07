CLEMSON FOOTBALL

FOX's Joel Klatt says Clemson has failed to adapt on and off the field.
FOX's Joel Klatt says Clemson has failed to adapt on and off the field.

FOX's Klatt sees "clear personnel issue at Clemson," sees program in danger of falling off
by - 2023 Sep 7 09:48

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt weighed in on what he sees as systemic issues with the Clemson football program.

There has been no shortage of reactions to the Tigers' 28-7 loss at previously unranked Duke on Monday, and Klatt points how Clemson has constructed its roster.

"The fact remains, they have not been recruiting at the same level," Klatt said. "Alright, a lot of factors in that. Their personnel right now is not where it needs to be on the field. They have not acquired the talent nor developed the talent to play at the upper echelons of college football – because that’s the expectation, right? For Clemson, I think that it is, particularly if you have a track record of two national titles since 2015 and six-straight Playoffs from 2015 to 2020. That’s what we expect.

“I think it's clear, painfully, that Clemson has both failed to adapt on and off the field. Dabo is unapologetically against NIL and transfer portal. Completely against it. Will not embrace it. He has been so public against it that it's going to end up hurting him, because the fanbase, if you’re a Clemson fan you’re like, ‘Hold on, you can’t play Monopoly and decided on your own that you’re not going to buy any houses on property you own because you don’t think it’s right.’ While everybody else buys houses. You’re gonna lose. There’s no other way around that.

"You can stand on principle, or in this case, his principle, which by the way, none of it is against the rules. It’s his principle."

While transfer portal usage has been limited, Swinney has said that he will use it when he sees it is necessary, and he is also on the record for saying they have extended portal offers that were not accepted (cornerback and offensive line being two positions in recent years for those offers that were reported).

Swinney has also not had any definitive statements against NIL and Clemson has partnered with multiple NIL organizations for its athletes. He did make past statements about not being for institutions themselves paying players and turning college sports into a more NFL-like arrangement.

Klatt still says that without some changes, Clemson will follow the steps of past top programs such as Nebraska into irrelevancy.

"You will lose. It’s really a bottomline proposition and we’ve seen this time after time after time in the history of college football," Klatt said.

Subject (Replies: 41) Author
spacer TNET: FOX's Klatt sees "clear personnel issue at Clemson," sees program in danger of falling off
 TigerNet News®
spacer I see a clear personnel issue at Klatts show***
 olemike59
spacer Re: I see a clear personnel issue at Klatts show***
 TigerPride97
spacer Re: I see a clear personnel issue at Klatts show***
 Stillapirate®
spacer Klatt is a lifetime B1G and Ohio State pumper
 SocMan2®
spacer LOL.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Klatt played at Colorado
 olemike59
spacer What does Colorado have against Dabo?***
 T_I_P
spacer Not sure. But I know in our playoff years, he
 CUGRAD1980
spacer This is where people become complete dumbazzes
 olemike59
spacer If you break in his house
 Obed®
spacer Now that's clever & funny!
 SocMan2®
spacer Re: Klatt is a lifetime B1G and Ohio State pumper
 TigerPride97
spacer Re: Klatt is a lifetime B1G and Ohio State pumper
 joshsmith1
spacer Shhhhhhh dont disturb them in their delusional Orange-colored world!***
 nkickha
spacer Re: Klatt is a lifetime B1G and Ohio State pumper
 northernVAtiger®
spacer "Some men just want to watch the world burn"
 iTiger®
spacer I wanted players who WANTED to play for CLEMSON...
 iTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Klatt sees "clear personnel issue at Clemson," sees program in danger of falling off
 tampatiger4
spacer Re: The money quote that is a fact
 junk yard tiger
spacer Everyone sees this
 81TigerS16
spacer Re: Everyone sees this
 deroberts
spacer I was attending games during the Tommy West years
 81TigerS16
spacer How has he burned down the program, were coming off an 11 win conference title season..
 tigersrule79
spacer Re: How has he burned down the program, were coming off an 11 win conference title season..
 TigerPride97
spacer Re: How has he burned down the program, were coming off an 11 win conference title season..
 bowlhunter®
spacer Re: Everyone sees this
 73DNGPaw
spacer Dabo has not publicly stated that he won't use the transfer
 El Tigre 1
spacer Re: Dabo has not publicly stated that he won't use the transfer
 tigerrag86
spacer Shoot the messenger if you want, BUT
 coachmac
spacer Re: Shoot the messenger if you want, BUT
 deroberts
spacer Re: Shoot the messenger if you want, BUT
 TigerPride97
spacer Look up this word:
 coachmac
spacer If only it were possible on the Internet***
 olemike59
spacer hes correct***
 tgrfan42069
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Klatt sees "clear personnel issue at Clemson," sees program in danger of falling off
 secgrowa
spacer The Result Are In: Everything he is saying is true and has
 NIKE
spacer Herbstreit and Klatt, both...
 wesdg007
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Klatt sees "clear personnel issue at Clemson," sees program in danger of falling off
 wsb38
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Klatt sees "clear personnel issue at Clemson," sees program in danger of falling off
 Smcdowell
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Klatt sees "clear personnel issue at Clemson," sees program in danger of falling off
 Just_Sayin
spacer Re: TNET: FOX's Klatt sees "clear personnel issue at Clemson," sees program in danger of falling off
 westerntigerfan
