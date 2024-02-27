Former Tiger named 2023 SCFHOF Humanitarian of the Year

Former Tiger Brian Mance named 2023 SCFHOF Humanitarian of the Year

Press Release by

Greenville, SC: The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has announced their 2023 Humanitarian of the Year, Brian Mance, to be honored at the 11th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony on April 18, 2024, at the Hotel Hartness. The Humanitarian of the Year will be honored alongside Xavier Legette, 2023 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy winner, the 2024 Bridge Builder Excellence Award Finalists, and new Hall of Fame Class of 2023 members (Terry Allen, Ben Coates, Harold Green, Stump Mitchell, and Coach Jimmy Satterfield). Proceeds support the Bridge Builder Excellence Award and Program and the #SCTop10N2030 Movement to lead South Carolina students to the Top 10 in college and career readiness by December 31, 2030. You can support this mission today by giving at scfootballhof.org. Hotel reservations can be made at the Hotel Hartness, the Official Hotel of the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame. 2023 Humanitarian of the Year: Brian Mance Brian Mance, a native of Alcolu, South Carolina, was a three-sport star for Manning High School as a standout player in football, baseball, and basketball. His senior year, Mance was ranked as the #2 overall football prospect and #1 defensive back in the state while picking up a #11 national ranking. Additionally, he earned an All-State selection and was the High School Sports Report AAAA Defensive Player-of-the-Year in South Carolina. He went on to be inducted into the Clarendon County Hall of Fame in 2013. After leaving his mark on Manning, Mance took his football talents to Clemson University where he continued to showcase remarkable skill on the field. He holds the distinction of being tied for third all-time at Clemson with 12 career interceptions and 23 pass breakups. Additionally, he amassed over 1,000 kickoff return yards throughout his collegiate career. Mance concluded his time at Clemson with well-deserved honors, including All-American and First Team All-ACC selections. Following his graduation, Mance inked a free agent deal with the Washington Redskins in the NFL. He furthered his football career by playing in NFL Europe with the Amsterdam team and then spent two seasons in the Arena Football League (AFL) with the Philadelphia franchise, clinching a championship in 2008. Transitioning into coaching, Mance joined the AFL's Philadelphia Soul while simultaneously serving as a defensive back coach at Manning High School during the offseason from 2006 to 2009. In 2010, he joined Clemson’s staff and worked into the role of defensive graduate assistant in 2012, focusing on cornerback development. This tenure proved fruitful as Clemson attained an impressive 11-2 record for the 2012 season, securing the program's first top 10 finish since 1990. Mance went on to coach at North Greenville University, and after three seasons, he joined the Wofford College coaching staff in 2015 as the cornerbacks coach under Head Coach Mike Ayers. In the summer of 2016, Mance suffered headaches from a debilitating condition of the central nervous system affecting his brain and spinal cord called neurosarcoidosis. Although Mance was rendered completely paralyzed, he refused to give up and battled through spots on his spine, lung issues, and allusion on his brain. He fought back and continues to fight to regain his strength and health. Although he was able to return to Wofford in coaching, he was called to start the Be Propelled Foundation, where he serves as executive director. The foundation has been providing backpacks for students and other support, including motivational speaking. Brian uses his story to motivate and inspire students, churches, businesses and teams with his stories, strategies and experiences, so that they can find their passions to elevate and conquer life’s challenges. “Brian is truly an inspiration, and his story will motivate you to live your best life. If you are not familiar with his story, I suggest you google him. I believe he’s a guy that will uplift millions of people.” Levon Kirkland- SCFHOF Class of 2017 Inductee, Clemson Ring of Honor, and Pittsburgh Steelers legend