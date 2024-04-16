|
Former Clemson RB re-enters transfer portal
A former Tiger is looking for his next CFB home.
Former Clemson running back Domonique 'Quadzilla' Thomas has re-entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. The redshirt junior committed to Georgia State on Dec 16, 2023. At Clemson, he had 18 rushes for 116 with a rushing touchdown in 2023. He was initially a walk-on but earned a scholarship before the 2022 season. He started at NAIA Union College in Kentucky and finished 2023, having combined for 123 carries for 674 yards and seven touchdowns and 34 catches for 289 yards and a receiving touchdown for his collegiate career.
