Former Clemson QB back in the transfer portal

Former Clemson QB Billy Wiles back in the transfer portal
A former Tiger is looking for his next CFB home.
Former Clemson quarterback Billy Wiles announced on social media Friday that he will be re-entering the transfer portal.
"I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining," Wiles posted on X. "I want to thank Coach Hall, Coach Joseph, Coach Walker, Coach Long, and all of the coaches at Southern Miss. I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds."
Wiles was part of the Clemson program in 2021-22 before transferring to South Mississippi for the 2023 season.
He threw for 1,934 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions starting 10 games last season.
