Former Clemson DL announces transfer to ACC school

Former Clemson DL Etinosa Reuben announces transfer to ACC school

TigerNet Staff by

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben is staying in the ACC.

Reuben announced on Tuesday that he is headed to Georgia Tech.

Reuben played in eight games this year, seeing 56 snaps and tallying two tackles and a blocked field goal.

He was credited with 26 tackles (3.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal in 318 defensive snaps over 30 career games (one start) from 2019-22.

He was ranked as high as the No. 6 player out of Missouri in the 2019 class.

Reuben was the last Clemson player announced to be in the transfer portal. Other transfers to find homes are quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State) and Billy Wiles (Southern Miss), wide receivers Dacari Collins (NC State) and EJ Williams (Indiana), linebackers Sergio Allen (Cal) and LaVonta Bentley (Colorado), running back Kobe Pace (Virginia), defensive end Kevin Swint (Georgia State) and cornerback Fred Davis (UCF).

He joins former Tiger Paul Tchio on the Yellow Jackets roster.