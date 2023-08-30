Former Clemson DB claimed by Cardinals

|
Former Clemson DB K'Von Wallace claimed by Cardinals
2023 Aug 30
Former Clemson defensive back
K'Von Wallace has been picked off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday.
The Eagles had waived Wallace on Tuesday, but he landed with another team just 24 hours later. What an emotional rollercoaster for players. Wallace was selected No. 127 overall by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft. Wallace completed a four-year Clemson career credited with 178 career tackles (5.5 for loss), 21 passes broken up, five interceptions returned for 180 yards (including one returned for a touchdown), two sacks and two forced fumbles in 1,896 snaps over 59 games (36 starts).
