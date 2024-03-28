FIRST LOOK: Clemson Basketball Dancing in March Bobblehead unveiled

The Clemson Tigers Basketball Dancing in March Bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in September, are $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. Each bobblehead will be individually numbered to 2,024. ** Support TigerNet and PRE-ORDER Clemson Tigers Basketball Dancing in March Bobbleheads ** Standing on a basketball court base with Clemson’s school colors, the bobblehead features Clemson’s mascot, The Tiger, dancing and wearing a basketball jersey. The backing behind the bobblehead features a basketball texture with “MARCH” across the top, a bracket, and Clemson’s logo. Clemson will take on the 2nd-seeded Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in Los Angeles, California. The 6th-seeded Tigers knocked off 11th-seeded New Mexico in the First Round and the 3rd-seeded Baylor Bears in the Second Round to keep dancing and advance to the Sweet 16. The Clemson Tigers Bobblehead joins over a dozen other schools in the Dancing in March Bobblehead series that includes schools that reached the Sweet 16 in the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournaments. "We’re excited to unveil this Clemson Tigers Bobblehead celebrating Clemson’s run to the Sweet 16 this March as Clemson is dancing again,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “This bobblehead is the perfect way for Clemson fans, alumni, students, faculty, and staff to celebrate March Madness each year and show off their school pride year-round!” ** Support TigerNet and PRE-ORDER Clemson Tigers Basketball Dancing in March Bobbleheads **

