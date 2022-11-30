FIRST LOOK: Clemson Holiday Mascot Bobble Bros

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 12:12 PM

FOCO is back again with a new collection of bobbleheads, but this time with a few twists. Their brand-

new Holiday Mascot Bobble Bros collection is in stock and ready to ship ahead of the holidays. Unlike

most of FOCO bobbleheads, these retail at a much lower price of just $30. This makes them the perfect stocking stuffer and a great addition to any Clemson fan's home.

The collection features team mascots wearing a reindeer themed hat. They are also sporting a scarf with

a ball in hand. If you are familiar with some of FOCO's other bobbleheads, you will quickly notice that these don’t have a base, making these really stand out from the rest of their offering.

Like all FOCO bobbleheads, each one is handcrafted and hand-painted, so no two are exactly the same.

As mentioned before, these are not limited and are in stock and ready to ship now. They stand at just

4 in tall, so they should fit in any spot you’d want to display them. Don’t wait to pick up one of, all of the

Clemson Holiday Mascot Bobble Bros for yourself or as a gift for the upcoming holidays!

