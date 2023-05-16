ESPN's ranking of Clemson in 2023 college football QB tiers

ESPN did a tiered ranking of 2023 quarterbacks and Clemson checked in with a group with some prominent programs seeking some clarity this season offensively ($). ESPN's David Hale arranged Clemson in Tier 3 with quarterback situations at Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee. The article highlighted more Clemson's surrounding cast, however: From 2013 to 2017, Clemson signed 14 receivers out of high school (including former walk-on Hunter Renfrow). Seven were drafted. Eight played in the NFL. Eight finished their Clemson careers with at least 1,000 yards. From 2018 to 2022, the Tigers signed 15 receivers out of high school. None have been drafted thus far. Only Justyn Ross and Joe Ngata have reached 1,000 yards, and only Beaux Collins and Antonio Williams seem like safe bets to get there. Meanwhile, Ross' best games came in the 2018 playoff, blue-chip recruits like Ngata, Frank Ladson Jr., EJ Williams and Dacari Collins haven't panned out, and the jury is still out on younger receivers like Adam Randall, Cole Turner and Troy Stellato. "There haven't been any first- or second-rounders, no all-league guys [at wideout]," one ACC coach said. "Obviously that speaks volumes, but I'm not sure why that is. They had a run of some really, really good ones, but how much of that is the quarterback? Does it have to do with the guy calling plays? It's all connected." The top tier in the ESPN rankings is reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams of Southern Cal and reigning ACC player of the year and UNC signal-caller Drake Maye. The next group includes Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis. "During FSU's six-game winning streak to close the season, Travis posted a Total QBR of 91.1, the best mark in the country over that stretch. He tallied nearly 1,800 yards, accounted for 19 touchdowns with just three turnovers and had 74 plays of 10 or more yards -- more than 12 per game," said Hale. Opening opponent Duke QB Riley Leonard is in Tier 4A. "From Week 10 on, Leonard accounted for 19 touchdowns, two turnovers and averaged better than 280 yards of offense per game. Duke went 5-1 in that span," Hale said. South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler is in Tier 4B. "Rattler in eight games before Nov. 1: 61% completions, 5 TDs, 7 interceptions, 6.74 yards-per-pass and a 45.1 Total QBR," Hale tallied up. "Rattler in five games after Nov. 1: 69% completions, 13 TDs, 2 picks, 7.98 yards-per-pass and a 76.5 Total QBR."

