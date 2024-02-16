ESPN tabs Clemson QB in college football Top 5 with most to prove this season

ESPN tabs Cade Klubnik in college football Top 5 with most to prove this season

Cade Klubnik enters Year 2 as a starter at quarterback for Clemson, and the expectations are there with an ACC title expected to equal a Playoff appearance this season. The Tigers have not made the CFP since the end of the Trevor Lawrence era and the 2020 season, the last of six appearances in a row. The expected move to a 5+7 model for the expanded 12-team Playoff will extend bids to the top-5-ranked conference champions. ESPN tabbed Klubnik, who won an ACC title in a pinch-hit role in 2022 for now FSU QB DJ Uiagalelei, made the list of the five players with the most to prove. "Fairly or not, DJ Uiagalelei carried the bulk of the blame for Clemson's playoff absences in 2021 and 2022, so Tigers fans were eager to turn the page to Klubnik last season," ESPN's David Hale wrote. "The results, however, looked a lot more like the DJU era than the Trevor Lawrence era. Klubnik finished the season completing 64% of his throws with 19 TDs and nine interceptions to go with a Total QBR of 55, good for 11th out of 12 qualified ACC QBs. He flashed potential at times, but made frustrating decisions in losses to Duke, Florida State and NC State that overshadowed the intermittent success. "Dabo Swinney brought in Matt Luke to rebuild the O-line, and Klubnik is entering his second year with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. The clock feels like it's ticking on Klubnik's chances to prove he's Clemson's next star quarterback -- and it may be ticking on the Tigers' chances to return to the playoff, too." Klubnik was the unanimous No. 1-rated QB for the 2022 class by the major recruiting sites, rated as high as No. 3 overall (Rivals). He passed for 7,390 yards with a 69.9% completion rate in high school, tallying 86 touchdowns to seven interceptions on multiple state championship teams. For the ACC rival Seminoles, Uiagalelei was among ESPN's five transfers with the most to prove. "At the risk of turning this into a pro-ACC quarterback fest, we have been waiting on Uiagalelei to play like an elite quarterback since his arrival at Clemson in 2020. That has not quite happened yet," said ESPN's Andrea Adelson. "Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State for the 2023 season after a constant barrage of criticism during his two years as a starter with the Tigers. He played better in his one season with the Beavers, but now finds himself joining the reigning ACC champions with the belief he can put it all together."

