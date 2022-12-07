ESPN assesses two Tigers among select group with NFL draft first-round grades

ESPN assesses Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy with NFL draft first-round grades

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's Matt Miller set out to assess college prospects with true NFL draft first-round grades and came out with a list of 17.

Of that 17, there's two Tigers, and they're both on the D-line, with defensive end Myles Murphy (No. 5 overall) defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (No. 9).

Miller compared Murphy to former NC State standout Bradley Chubb and said Murphy is one to watch with the NFL combine.

"Murphy has produced from Day 1 at Clemson, working into the rotation as a true freshman," said Miller. "He has filled the stat sheet with 18.5 sacks and 31 tackles for loss over three seasons while developing rare speed and power. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Murphy is widely expected to run in the low-4.6s in the 40-yard dash at the combine, too. NFL teams are excited about his pass-rush tools and upside, given his rare burst, power and agility."

Bresee statistically has not measured with the nation's best, but there's certainly reasons for that.

"Bresee has missed three games this year because of injury and bereavement but has still shown a massive impact when on the field," Miller said. "At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Bresee has developed power to his game that pairs well with his initial quickness and burst. He's a true three-down interior defender who will immediately boost both the run and pass defense of an NFL scheme."

Miller did not list a linebacker with a first-round grade but said Trenton Simpson is in the running.

Miller's description of a first-round grade:

"NFL teams will not put first-round grades on 31-plus players. Why? The sacred first-round grade is reserved for a player who would be a Day 1 pick in any recent draft year, and the number varies by team and scouting department. One NFC team told me it limits its board to just 15 first-round grades to make scouts be more critical before handing them a special grade. Round 1 grades are reserved for players who are truly worthy of the early pick, not just those who will end up being one."