DJ Uiagalelei on 'different' 2024 season matchup with former school Clemson

On October 5, DJ Uiagalelei is expected to be the starting QB once again at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. This time, it's for the opposing side. Uiagalelei met with Florida State media on Wednesday for the first time since signing as a transfer there this offseason, and he was asked about playing his old school Clemson. “I think yeah [it will be weird], because that’s somewhere I played at,” Uiagalelei said. “That was my first place I played at. That’s the place I graduated from. A lot of my friends are still on the team, a lot of the coaches I still know, and I still have a lot of love for Clemson, and they did nothing but—it was an amazing time I had at Clemson. “Granted, my journey ended up taking me somewhere else, but I loved my time at Clemson. Coach Swinney is an amazing coach. All the guys there were great. Every single staff member there was great, and I loved it. I graduated. My best friends still play there. I still talk to them to this day. Like, my brothers are still on that team. When that time comes, it’ll definitely be different.” Uiagalelei led a No. 4-ranked Clemson team to a 34-28 win over the Seminoles two years ago at Florida State. He tossed three touchdown passes and rushed for another one. It was one of two games in his Clemson career that he threw for three or more touchdowns in a game, and he added two more of those games to his career total at Oregon State last year. With the Beavers, Uiagalelei completed 57.1% of his passes for 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions. In all, Uiagalelei has averaged a 59.1% completion rate with 8,319 passing yards and 57 touchdowns to 24 interceptions over 47 games. Uiagalelei signed with Clemson as a 5-star prospect and ranked as high as the No. 2 player overall from the 2020 class out of St. John Bosco (Calif.).

