David Saville receives big birthday present with Dabo Swinney

Saville, a Clemson equipment manager, has been called the heart of the football program, and it's a common sight to see Saville giving out his patented hugs to players and coaches alike before the start of practice. Saville is a master at making everyone’s day a little brighter.

Clemson fans returned the favor Friday. Saville approached TigerNet’s David Hood during Wednesday’s practice and said that he was going to turn 34 this Saturday. When asked what he wanted for his birthday, he quickly said Chick-fil-A. A quick video led Clemson fans to pour in donations, and Hood and head coach Dabo Swinney gave Saville an early birthday present with gift cards (totaling $650) for Chick-fil-A, Zaxby’s and TD’s of Clemson.

There was enough in donations left over for a gift to the ClemsonLIFE program as well, where Saville got his start at Clemson, in his name.

Happy birthday, David!

Watch below: