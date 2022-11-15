Dabo Swinney on Virginia shooting: "Just pure evil"

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was on ACC PM on Tuesday and was asked about the tragic shooting at Virginia that claimed the lives of junior receiver Lavel Davis Jr., junior receiver Devin Chandler, and junior defensive end/linebacker D'Sean Perry.

"Just pure evil, first of all, Swinney said. "I've talked to Tony (Elliott) two or three times today. It's hard to even process what they are going through right now. As I told Tony this morning, there is nothing worse for a coach than to lose a player. To deal with what they are going to have to deal with in the coming days and weeks, it's a really tough situation."

Swinney believes that Elliott is the right man to help the Virginia football team during this tragic event.

"But as I told Tony, the one thing I know about Tony Elliott, there is no person more equipped to lead his team, and minister to his team than Tony Elliott," Swinney said. "I'm just thankful that he is the man there with those kids because I know he is equipped to lead them to share in their pain. All of our hearts are broken and heavy today. Our prayers are with Virginia, the team, and all of those families, and the coaches. It's just a very devastating day."

Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott released a statement after the shooting.

“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured,” Elliott said in the statement. “These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university, and community. Rest in peace, young men.”