Clemson's ranking in the updated Coaches Poll

Clemson's ranking remain unchanged in this week's USA TODAY Coaches Top 25.

The Tigers are still No. 4 after topping Georgia Tech, 41-10, on Monday in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia moved up past Ohio State to No. 2 behind Alabama.

From last week's top-5, the Crimson Tide dominated Utah State at home, 55-0, while Ohio State pulled away hosting Notre Dame, 21-10, and Georgia rolled Oregon 49-3 in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Clemson is joined from the ACC by NC State (13), Pitt (14), Miami (16) and Wake Forest (21).

Clemson returns to action on Saturday hosting Furman for a 3:30 p.m. ACC Network broadcast start.

Coaches Poll - Sept. 6

1. Alabama (57)

2. Georgia (6)

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Baylor

9. Notre Dame

10. Oklahoma State

11. Michigan State

12. USC

13. NC State

14. Pitt

15. Utah

16. Miami

17. Arkansas

18. Wisconsin

19. Florida

20. Kentucky

21. Wake Forest

22. Texas

23. Mississippi

24. Oregon

25. BYU

Dropped out: No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 25 Houston.

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1.