CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson remained No. 4 in the latest Coaches Poll.
Clemson remained No. 4 in the latest Coaches Poll.

Clemson's ranking in the updated Coaches Poll
by - 2022 Sep 6, Tue 13:08

Clemson's ranking remain unchanged in this week's USA TODAY Coaches Top 25.

The Tigers are still No. 4 after topping Georgia Tech, 41-10, on Monday in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia moved up past Ohio State to No. 2 behind Alabama.

From last week's top-5, the Crimson Tide dominated Utah State at home, 55-0, while Ohio State pulled away hosting Notre Dame, 21-10, and Georgia rolled Oregon 49-3 in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Clemson is joined from the ACC by NC State (13), Pitt (14), Miami (16) and Wake Forest (21).

Clemson returns to action on Saturday hosting Furman for a 3:30 p.m. ACC Network broadcast start.

Coaches Poll - Sept. 6

1. Alabama (57)

2. Georgia (6)

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Baylor

9. Notre Dame

10. Oklahoma State

11. Michigan State

12. USC

13. NC State

14. Pitt

15. Utah

16. Miami

17. Arkansas

18. Wisconsin

19. Florida

20. Kentucky

21. Wake Forest

22. Texas

23. Mississippi

24. Oregon

25. BYU

Dropped out: No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 25 Houston.

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson drops in latest AP Top 25
Clemson drops in latest AP Top 25
Twitter reacts after Cade Klubnik scores his first Clemson touchdown
Twitter reacts after Cade Klubnik scores his first Clemson touchdown
Clemson-Furman Vegas odds released
Clemson-Furman Vegas odds released
Legendary Clemson trainer passes away
Legendary Clemson trainer passes away
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest