Clemson's ranking in the updated Coaches Poll
|2022 Sep 6, Tue 13:08-
Clemson's ranking remain unchanged in this week's USA TODAY Coaches Top 25.
The Tigers are still No. 4 after topping Georgia Tech, 41-10, on Monday in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia moved up past Ohio State to No. 2 behind Alabama.
From last week's top-5, the Crimson Tide dominated Utah State at home, 55-0, while Ohio State pulled away hosting Notre Dame, 21-10, and Georgia rolled Oregon 49-3 in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Clemson is joined from the ACC by NC State (13), Pitt (14), Miami (16) and Wake Forest (21).
Clemson returns to action on Saturday hosting Furman for a 3:30 p.m. ACC Network broadcast start.
Coaches Poll - Sept. 6
1. Alabama (57)
2. Georgia (6)
3. Ohio State (2)
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Texas A&M
7. Oklahoma
8. Baylor
9. Notre Dame
10. Oklahoma State
11. Michigan State
12. USC
13. NC State
14. Pitt
15. Utah
16. Miami
17. Arkansas
18. Wisconsin
19. Florida
20. Kentucky
21. Wake Forest
22. Texas
23. Mississippi
24. Oregon
25. BYU
Dropped out: No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 25 Houston.
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1.