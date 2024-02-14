CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson and Florida State again are in the same range for preseason projections.
Clemson and Florida State again are in the same range for preseason projections.

Clemson's ranking in latest ESPN preseason projections
by - 2024 Feb 14 09:55

ESPN released its latest 2024 college football preseason projections, which have Clemson in striking distance of a Playoff return ($).

The Tigers place 16th currently, four spots behind Florida State for the ACC lead. By ratings, the projection has FSU as a 2-point favorite over Clemson at a neutral site. The teams will play on October 5 in Tallahassee.

Clemson is projected with a Top 20 offense (15) and defense (20) and a middle of the pack special teams unit (66). FSU also has a Top 20 offense (19) and defense (11) -- but a top 10 special teams group (8).

The next highest-rated ACC team is Miami (21), followed by Louisville (24), NC State (28) and Virginia Tech (30).

Georgia ranks No. 1 and is installed as a heavy favorite for the neutral-site opener with Clemson in Atlanta (16.5 points) with Top 5 units on offense (2), defense (5) and special teams (4). Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Michigan complete the Top 5.

Clemson finished No. 23 in last year's SP+ ratings, with the No. 51 offense and No. 21 defense. The Tigers started preseason No. 7 (No. 14 offense/No. 8 defense).

The ACC ranks last out of the four remaining 'Power' conferences in average rating, trailing the Big 12 by nearly a point (4.7-3.9). The SEC far out-paces the Big Ten (14.3-8.7) in the battle of newly-expanded leagues with nine teams in the Top 15.

Clemson FBS schedule by SP+ rating

8/31 Georgia (1st; 34.5)

9/7 App. State (47th; 2.8)

9/21 NC State (28th; 9.5)

9/28 Stanford (94th; -8.7)

10/5 FSU (12th; 20)

10/12 Wake Forest (72nd; -3.1)

10/19 Virginia (81st; -5.8)

11/2 Louisville (24th; 11.4)

11/9 Virginia Tech (30th; 8.9)

11/16 Pitt (70th; -3)

11/23 The Citadel (FCS team, no rating)

11/30 South Carolina (42nd; 4.2)

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson's ranking in latest ESPN preseason projections
Clemson's ranking in latest ESPN preseason projections
4-star lineman has Clemson in top schools
4-star lineman has Clemson in top schools
Clemson softball announces schedule changes
Clemson softball announces schedule changes
Clemson coach, players preview opening weekend for baseball
Clemson coach, players preview opening weekend for baseball
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts