Clemson's ranking in latest ESPN preseason projections

The Tigers place 16th currently, four spots behind Florida State for the ACC lead. By ratings, the projection has FSU as a 2-point favorite over Clemson at a neutral site. The teams will play on October 5 in Tallahassee.

Clemson is projected with a Top 20 offense (15) and defense (20) and a middle of the pack special teams unit (66). FSU also has a Top 20 offense (19) and defense (11) -- but a top 10 special teams group (8).

The next highest-rated ACC team is Miami (21), followed by Louisville (24), NC State (28) and Virginia Tech (30).

Georgia ranks No. 1 and is installed as a heavy favorite for the neutral-site opener with Clemson in Atlanta (16.5 points) with Top 5 units on offense (2), defense (5) and special teams (4). Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Michigan complete the Top 5.

Clemson finished No. 23 in last year's SP+ ratings, with the No. 51 offense and No. 21 defense. The Tigers started preseason No. 7 (No. 14 offense/No. 8 defense).

The ACC ranks last out of the four remaining 'Power' conferences in average rating, trailing the Big 12 by nearly a point (4.7-3.9). The SEC far out-paces the Big Ten (14.3-8.7) in the battle of newly-expanded leagues with nine teams in the Top 15.

Clemson FBS schedule by SP+ rating

8/31 Georgia (1st; 34.5)

9/7 App. State (47th; 2.8)

9/21 NC State (28th; 9.5)

9/28 Stanford (94th; -8.7)

10/5 FSU (12th; 20)

10/12 Wake Forest (72nd; -3.1)

10/19 Virginia (81st; -5.8)

11/2 Louisville (24th; 11.4)

11/9 Virginia Tech (30th; 8.9)

11/16 Pitt (70th; -3)

11/23 The Citadel (FCS team, no rating)

11/30 South Carolina (42nd; 4.2)