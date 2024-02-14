|
Clemson's ranking in latest ESPN preseason projections
ESPN released its latest 2024 college football preseason projections, which have Clemson
in striking distance of a Playoff return ($).
The Tigers place 16th currently, four spots behind Florida State for the ACC lead. By ratings, the projection has FSU as a 2-point favorite over Clemson at a neutral site. The teams will play on October 5 in Tallahassee. Clemson is projected with a Top 20 offense (15) and defense (20) and a middle of the pack special teams unit (66). FSU also has a Top 20 offense (19) and defense (11) -- but a top 10 special teams group (8). The next highest-rated ACC team is Miami (21), followed by Louisville (24), NC State (28) and Virginia Tech (30). Georgia ranks No. 1 and is installed as a heavy favorite for the neutral-site opener with Clemson in Atlanta (16.5 points) with Top 5 units on offense (2), defense (5) and special teams (4). Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Michigan complete the Top 5. Clemson finished No. 23 in last year's SP+ ratings, with the No. 51 offense and No. 21 defense. The Tigers started preseason No. 7 (No. 14 offense/No. 8 defense). The ACC ranks last out of the four remaining 'Power' conferences in average rating, trailing the Big 12 by nearly a point (4.7-3.9). The SEC far out-paces the Big Ten (14.3-8.7) in the battle of newly-expanded leagues with nine teams in the Top 15. Clemson FBS schedule by SP+ rating 8/31 Georgia (1st; 34.5) 9/7 App. State (47th; 2.8) 9/21 NC State (28th; 9.5) 9/28 Stanford (94th; -8.7) 10/5 FSU (12th; 20) 10/12 Wake Forest (72nd; -3.1) 10/19 Virginia (81st; -5.8) 11/2 Louisville (24th; 11.4) 11/9 Virginia Tech (30th; 8.9) 11/16 Pitt (70th; -3) 11/23 The Citadel (FCS team, no rating) 11/30 South Carolina (42nd; 4.2)
Clemson FBS schedule by SP+ rating
8/31 Georgia (1st; 34.5)
9/7 App. State (47th; 2.8)
9/21 NC State (28th; 9.5)
9/28 Stanford (94th; -8.7)
10/5 FSU (12th; 20)
10/12 Wake Forest (72nd; -3.1)
10/19 Virginia (81st; -5.8)
11/2 Louisville (24th; 11.4)
11/9 Virginia Tech (30th; 8.9)
11/16 Pitt (70th; -3)
11/23 The Citadel (FCS team, no rating)
11/30 South Carolina (42nd; 4.2)
