Clemson's NFL combine invites revealed
2023 Feb 8, Wed 12:26

The NFL released its official list for the Scouting Combine activities running from Feb. 28 to March 6 and eight Tigers are set to compete.

Joseph Ngata, fresh off of workouts with two collegiate all-star games, is among the receivers invited.

Davis Allen, who is regarded among the top-50 NFL draft prospects by NFL.com, is in the tight end group.

Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner Jordan McFadden is in the offensive line section.

A trio of defensive linemen will be in action with KJ Henry, Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy.

Trenton Simpson rounds out the defenders at linebacker.

BT Potter is among six kicker invites.

For on-field workouts in Indianapolis, defensive linemen and linebackers compete on March 2 (3 p.m. ET/NFL Network), defensive backs on March 3 (3 p.m./NFLN), quarterbacks/wide receivers/tight ends on March 4 (1 p.m./NFLN) and running backs/offensive linemen on March 5 (1 p.m./NFLN).

