Clemson's latest ranking in the AP Top 25

TigerNet Staff by

Georgia remained on top of the AP Top 25 this week, while Tennessee moved into a tie for No. 2 with Ohio State.

The Vols have more first-place votes than the Buckeyes (18 to 15) but are double-digit No. 1 votes behind Georgia's 30.

Michigan is No. 4 and Clemson is again No. 5.

North Carolina is up to No. 17, while the remaining Atlantic Division-ranked are grouped together at No. 20 (Wake Forest), No. 21 (NC State) and No. 22 (Syracuse).

In the CFP contender range this week, Georgia pulled away from Florida at a neutral site, 42-20, Ohio State held off Penn State on the road, 44-31, Tennessee hosted Kentucky and dominated, 44-6, Michigan held rival Michigan State at bay, 29-7, TCU held on at West Virginia, 41-31, Oregon topped Cal on the road, 42-24, Oklahoma State's CFP hopes were dashed at Kansas State, 48-0, Wake Forest turned it over eight times in a 48-21 loss at Louisville, and Southern Cal won at Arizona, 45-37.

AP Top 25 (10/30)

1. Georgia (30)

2. Ohio State (15)

3. Tennessee (18)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Southern Cal

10. UCLA

11. Ole Miss

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Illinois

15. LSU

16. Penn State

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Wake Forest

21. NC State

22. Syracuse

23. Liberty

24. Oregon State

25. UCF

Others receiving votes:

Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Coastal Carolina 8, Florida State 8, Troy 7, Mississippi State 5, Boise State 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1