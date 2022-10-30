|
Clemson's latest ranking in the AP Top 25
|2022 Oct 30, Sun 13:48-
Georgia remained on top of the AP Top 25 this week, while Tennessee moved into a tie for No. 2 with Ohio State.
The Vols have more first-place votes than the Buckeyes (18 to 15) but are double-digit No. 1 votes behind Georgia's 30.
Michigan is No. 4 and Clemson is again No. 5.
North Carolina is up to No. 17, while the remaining Atlantic Division-ranked are grouped together at No. 20 (Wake Forest), No. 21 (NC State) and No. 22 (Syracuse).
In the CFP contender range this week, Georgia pulled away from Florida at a neutral site, 42-20, Ohio State held off Penn State on the road, 44-31, Tennessee hosted Kentucky and dominated, 44-6, Michigan held rival Michigan State at bay, 29-7, TCU held on at West Virginia, 41-31, Oregon topped Cal on the road, 42-24, Oklahoma State's CFP hopes were dashed at Kansas State, 48-0, Wake Forest turned it over eight times in a 48-21 loss at Louisville, and Southern Cal won at Arizona, 45-37.
AP Top 25 (10/30)
1. Georgia (30)
2. Ohio State (15)
3. Tennessee (18)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Southern Cal
10. UCLA
11. Ole Miss
12. Utah
13. Kansas State
14. Illinois
15. LSU
16. Penn State
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Wake Forest
21. NC State
22. Syracuse
23. Liberty
24. Oregon State
25. UCF
Others receiving votes:
Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Coastal Carolina 8, Florida State 8, Troy 7, Mississippi State 5, Boise State 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1