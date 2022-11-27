CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson is picked to be in an all-orange Orange Bowl with Tennessee by most experts.
Clemson is picked to be in an all-orange Orange Bowl with Tennessee by most experts.

Clemson's latest bowl projections
by - Sunday, November 27, 2022, 4:07 PM

Clemson has a clear path to a New Year's Six bowl and punching that ticket depends on Saturday in Charlotte.

The winner of the ACC goes to Miami's Orange Bowl (Dec. 30/7:30 p.m.), and the 10-2 Tigers will play for that spot against North Carolina (9-3) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Bank of America Stadium (ABC).

Projections have the 7.5-point favorite Tigers taking the ACC crown, but the potential bowl opponents vary a little bit

ESPN's dual predictors both pick a Clemson-Tennessee Orange Bowl bout ($).

"Clemson and Tennessee in the Orange Bowl would be a fun matchup," ESPN's Mark Schlabach writes. "Neither team is happy with the way the season ended, especially after South Carolina halted the Tigers' seven-game winning streak in the series with a 31-30 upset Saturday. The loss ended Clemson's 40-game home winning streak. The Gamecocks also beat Tennessee two weeks ago."

247Sports picks Clemson-Tennessee as well.

"Clemson fell out of the playoff hunt 10-2 following its loss to South Carolina. The Tigers take on UNC in next week's ACC title game after their season was prematurely spoiled," said 247Sports' Brad Crawford. "Tennessee smashed Vanderbilt, 56-0, on Saturday night to win its 10th game and all but clinch a spot in the New Year's Six."

CBS Sports also picks a Clemson-Tennessee all-orange Orange.

College Football News predicts another Clemson-Alabama bowl bout.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB: "He's not the reason we lost the game"
Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB: "He's not the reason we lost the game"
Clemson-UNC ACC Championship Vegas odds
Clemson-UNC ACC Championship Vegas odds
Clemson falls but stays in AP top-10
Clemson falls but stays in AP top-10
Clemson drops from top-10 in Coaches Poll
Clemson drops from top-10 in Coaches Poll
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest