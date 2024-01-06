Clemson WR signee shines in All-American Bowl

|
Clemson WR signee TJ Moore shines in All-American Bowl
Clemson receiver signee TJ Moore put on a show in the All-American Bowl all-star game for high school recruits in San Antonio on Saturday.
Moore first made the highlight reel with an outstanding one-handed catch: TJ MOORE! Moore then shook defenders and broke wide-open over the middle for his first TD catch: 4⭐️ QB and Arizona commit Demond Williams with his 2nd touchdown pass of the day, this one to 4⭐️ WR and Clemson commit TJ Moore 🎯pic.twitter.com/eWbgjWMgUs Moore got the East team on the board again with this TD catch: Clemson signee TJ Moore reels in another TD as his stellar day continues⭐️ @AABonNBC TOUCHDOWN MARCOS DAVILA! #Purdue’s Davila connects with Clemson commit TJ Moore for a touchdown in the All-American bowl. @marcosdavila05 | @AthleticsMISD | @Hartman3Clint pic.twitter.com/SqOAHbgRZi Moore is a summer enrollee and a unanimous 4-star prospect. He tallied 100 receiving yards in 12 games over his final two years, recording 92 receptions for 2,293 yards and 30 touchdowns across his junior and senior seasons -- averaging 96 receiving yards per game Clemson 4-star WR TJ Moore is the On3 MVP for All-American Bowl week‼️ @AABonNBC
Moore is a summer enrollee and a unanimous 4-star prospect.
He tallied 100 receiving yards in 12 games over his final two years, recording 92 receptions for 2,293 yards and 30 touchdowns across his junior and senior seasons -- averaging 96 receiving yards per game
Clemson 4-star WR TJ Moore is the On3 MVP for All-American Bowl week‼️ @AABonNBC
