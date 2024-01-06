Clemson WR signee shines in All-American Bowl

Moore first made the highlight reel with an outstanding one-handed catch:

Moore then shook defenders and broke wide-open over the middle for his first TD catch:

4⭐️ QB and Arizona commit Demond Williams with his 2nd touchdown pass of the day, this one to 4⭐️ WR and Clemson commit TJ Moore

Moore got the East team on the board again with this TD catch:

Clemson signee TJ Moore reels in another TD as his stellar day continues



(🎥: @samspiegs)



Live updates:

TOUCHDOWN MARCOS DAVILA! #Purdue's Davila connects with Clemson commit TJ Moore for a touchdown in the All-American bowl.

Moore is a summer enrollee and a unanimous 4-star prospect.

He tallied 100 receiving yards in 12 games over his final two years, recording 92 receptions for 2,293 yards and 30 touchdowns across his junior and senior seasons -- averaging 96 receiving yards per game