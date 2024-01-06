CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson WR signee TJ Moore shines in All-American Bowl
by - 2024 Jan 6 16:08

Clemson receiver signee TJ Moore put on a show in the All-American Bowl all-star game for high school recruits in San Antonio on Saturday.

Moore first made the highlight reel with an outstanding one-handed catch:

Moore then shook defenders and broke wide-open over the middle for his first TD catch:

Moore got the East team on the board again with this TD catch:

Moore is a summer enrollee and a unanimous 4-star prospect.

He tallied 100 receiving yards in 12 games over his final two years, recording 92 receptions for 2,293 yards and 30 touchdowns across his junior and senior seasons -- averaging 96 receiving yards per game

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson WR signee shines in All-American Bowl
Clemson WR signee shines in All-American Bowl
Brownell updates injury status of two Tigers
Brownell updates injury status of two Tigers
Clemson's Sylla named MAC Hermann Trophy winner
Clemson's Sylla named MAC Hermann Trophy winner
Former Clemson QB signs with new school
Former Clemson QB signs with new school
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts