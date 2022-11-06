Clemson WR out against Louisville

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A tough break for a struggling Tiger offense.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during Sunday night's media teleconference that receiver Beaux Collins will be out this week against Louisville after suffering a shoulder injury.

Collins was injured in the second half of the Notre Dame loss. He had two catches for 18 yards during the contest.

For the season, he has 20 catches for 308 yards and five touchdowns (four in the first four games).

In other injury news, Swinney didn't have "total clarification" on Xavier Thomas' status after he reaggravated his foot injury in practice this week.