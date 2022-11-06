CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson WR out against Louisville

Clemson WR out against Louisville
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, November 6, 2022, 7:16 PM

A tough break for a struggling Tiger offense.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during Sunday night's media teleconference that receiver Beaux Collins will be out this week against Louisville after suffering a shoulder injury.

Collins was injured in the second half of the Notre Dame loss. He had two catches for 18 yards during the contest.

For the season, he has 20 catches for 308 yards and five touchdowns (four in the first four games).

In other injury news, Swinney didn't have "total clarification" on Xavier Thomas' status after he reaggravated his foot injury in practice this week.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson WR out against Louisville
Clemson WR out against Louisville
Former Clemson coach fired at USF
Former Clemson coach fired at USF
Clemson-Louisville Vegas odds released
Clemson-Louisville Vegas odds released
Clemson postseason projections switch to Florida destinations
Clemson postseason projections switch to Florida destinations
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest