Clemson safety expected to redshirt after hip surgery

Swinney shared an injury update on his team, saying that they are healthy besides injuries to Myles Oliver, Hampton Earle, Bubba McAtee, Tre Williams, and Tyler Venables.

Venables had a hip procedure (hip labral tear) Monday, and the plan for him currently is to take a medical redshirt and possibility play late in the season as they did with James Skalski.

“He is such a great player and a valuable guy," Swinney said. "So, what we are going to try and do with him is take the long haul approach and try to redshirt him if we can, which would be a real positive for us for next year because we will get a veteran guy back.”

In 2022, Venables had 37 tackles, including one for loss, a pass breakup, and a team-high seven special teams tackles.

During his time at Clemson, he is credited with 98 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, a sack, an interception, and seven pass breakups in 716 defensive snaps over 34 games.

Williams had shoulder surgery and is expected to be back midseason.

For his Clemson career, he has 25 tackles including 6.5 for loss, 2.0 sacks and a fumble recovery.