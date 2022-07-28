Clemson RB Will Shipley named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch list

ATLANTA - July 28, 2022 – The Wuerffel Trophy, College Football's Premier Award for Community Service, today announced its watch list of 115 players from college football's Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

Named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.

“I continue to be impressed with the number of college football players who are achieving on the field and still dedicating time to make a positive impact in their community,” said Wuerffel. “The student-athletes on this watch list are positively impacting organizations throughout the country.”

Nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy are made by the respective universities' Sports Information Departments and will close on October 14. An up-to-date list of nominees can be found at www.wuerffeltrophy.org beginning on August 1. Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 1, and finalists will be announced on November 22.

The formal announcement of the 2022 recipient is scheduled to be made on December 8, and the presentation of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy will occur on February 24, 2023.

Past recipients of the award are Rudy Niswanger – LSU - 2005; Joel Penton - Ohio State - 2006; Paul Smith –Tulsa - 2007; Tim Tebow – Florida - 2008; Tim Hiller - Western Michigan - 2009; Sam Acho –Texas - 2010; Barrett Jones –Alabama - 2011; Matt Barkley – USC - 2012; Gabe Ikard –Oklahoma - 2013; Deterrian Shackelford – Ole Miss - 2014; Ty Darlington –Oklahoma - 2015; Trevor Knight - Texas - 2016; Courtney Love – Kentucky - 2017; Drue Tranquill - Notre Dame - 2018; Jon Wassink - Western Michigan– 2019; Teton Saltes –New Mexico – 2020; Isaiah Sanders – Stanford– 2021 .

The Wuerffel Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. The NCFAA encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org to learn more about our story.

The members of the NCFAA are unveiling preseason watch lists over a two-week period. Sixteen of the association's 25 awards are presenting their preseason watch list during this time as the NCFAA has spearheaded a coordinated effort to promote each award's preseason candidates. Following is the 2022 preseason watch list calendar:

Mon., July 18: Maxwell Award

Tues., July 19: Davey O'Brien Award

Wed., July 20: Doak Walker Award

Thurs., July 21: Biletnikoff Award

Friday, July 22: John Mackey Award/Rimington Trophy

Mon., July 25: Paycom Jim Thorpe Award/Butkus Award

Tues., July 26: Outland Trophy/Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Wed., July 27: Lou Groza Award/Ray Guy Award

Thurs., July 28: Hornung Award/Wuerffel Trophy

Friday, July 29: Walter Camp Award

Mon., Aug. 1: Bednarik Award

The Wuerffel Trophy is supported by its corporate partners Dart Container Corporation/Solo Cup and Herff Jones.

Established in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their impact, and inspire greater service in the world. A member of the National College Football Awards Association, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. It is the first major award honoring the character of service to others.

The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Heisman Trophy winner, College Football Hall of Famer, former NFL quarterback, and renowned humanitarian Danny Wuerffel, whose life mission is to inspire greater service in the world. Wuerffel led the University of Florida to four SEC Championships and the Gators’ first National Football Championship as the team’s star quarterback. The 1996 Heisman Trophy winner set 17 NCAA and Florida records and won a myriad of other awards including the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and The William V. Campbell Trophy, presented to the nation’s top scholar-athlete.

Jordan Battle, Alabama, Sr., DB

Miller Gibbs, Appalachian State, Sr., TE

Jordan Morgan, Arizona , So., OL

Case Hatch, Arizona State, Sr., RB/TE

Cam Little, Arkansas, So., K

Eddie Smith, Arkansas State, Jr., DB

Marquel Broughton, Army, Sr., DB

Nick Brahms, Auburn, Sr., OL

Brandon Martin, Ball State, Sr., LB

Ben Sims, Baylor, Sr., TE

John Ojukwu, Boise State, Sr., OL

Taji Johnson, Boston College. Jr., WR

Austin Osborne, Bowling Green, Sr., WR

Matt McDonald, Bowling Green, Sr., QB

Max Michel, Buffalo, Sr., DL

Tyler Batty, BYU, So., DL

Matthew Cindric, Cal, Sr., OL

Trey Paster, Cal, Jr., LB

Kendrick Blake Jr., Charlotte, Jr., WR

Wilson Huber, Cincinnati, Sr., LB

Will Shipley, Clemson, So., RB

Joshka Gustav, Colorado, So., LB

A’Jon Vivens, Colorado State, Sr., RB

DeWayne Carter, Duke, Jr., DL

Holton Ahlers, East Carolina, Sr., QB

Tariq Speights, Eastern Michigan, Sr., LB

Shykieim Pace, FIU, So., DL

Nay'Quan Wright, Florida, Jr., RB

Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, Sr., OL

Jalen Cropper, Fresno State, Sr., WR

Kearis Jackson, Georgia, Sr., WR/ST

Myles Sims, Georgia Tech, Jr., DB

Jonah Kahahawai-Welch, Hawai’i, Sr., DL

Donavan Mutin, Houston, Sr., LB

Tailon Leitzsey, Illinois, Sr., DB

Jack Tuttle, Indiana, Sr., QB

Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa State, Sr., DB

Sam Burt, Kansas, Sr., DL

Will Howard, Kansas State, Jr., QB

Isaac Vance, Kent State, Sr., WR

Jalen Geiger, Kentucky, Jr., DB

Chris Smith, Louisiana, Jr., RB

Joshua Mote, Louisiana Tech, Sr., OL

Ali Gaye, LSU, Sr., DL

Mike Jones Jr., LSU, Sr., LB

Rasheen Ali, Marshall, So., RB

Tyriek Bell, Marshall, Sr., LB

Anthony Pecorella, Maryland, Sr., P

Quindell Johnson, Memphis, Sr., DB

Clay James, Miami, Jr., LS

Blake Corum, Michigan, Jr., RB

Tre Mosley, Michigan State, Sr., WR

Jordan Ferguson, Middle Tennessee, Sr., DL

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, Sr., QB

Austin Williams, Mississippi State, Sr., WR

Barrett Banister, Missouri, Sr., WR

Bijan Nichols, Navy, Sr., K

Christopher Toudle, NC State, Jr., TE

Ethan Piper, Nebraska, Jr., OL

Christian Swint, Nevada , Sr., DB

Luke Wysong, New Mexico, So., WR

Carson Pharris, New Mexico State, So., OL

Nick Rattin, Northern Illinois, Jr., LB

Jack Kiser, Notre Dame, Jr., LB

Kam Babb, Ohio State, Jr. WR

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma, Jr., WR

Brendon Evers, Oklahoma State, Sr., DL

B.R. Hatcher, Old Dominion, Jr., LS

KD Hill , Ole Miss, Sr., DL

Alex Austin, Oregon State, So., DB

Sean Clifford, Penn State, Sr., QB

Deslin Alexandre, Pittsburgh, Sr., DL

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue, Sr., QB

Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice, Jr., DL

Mayan Ahanotu, Rutgers, Sr., DL

Michael Shawcroft, San Diego State, Sr., LB

Chevan Cordeiro, San Jose State, Jr., QB

Terrance Newman, SMU, Sr., DL

Keith Gallmon Jr., South Alabama, Sr., DB

MarShawn Lloyd, South Carolina, So., RB

Swayze Bozeman, Southern Miss, Sr., LB

John Humphreys, Stanford, Jr., WR

Patrick Fields, Stanford, Sr., DB

Tanner McKee, Stanford, Jr., QB

Aaron Bolinsky, Syracuse, Sr., LS

Andrew Coker, TCU, Jr., OL

Isaac Moore, Temple, Sr., OL

Jacob Warren, Tennessee, Sr., TE

Bijan Robinson, Texas, Jr., RB

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M, Jr., OL

Micah Hilts, Texas State, Jr., TE

Tony Bradford Jr., Texas Tech, Sr., DL

Mitchell Berg, Toledo, Sr., OL

Craig Slocum Jr., Troy, Sr., DB

Nick Anderson, Tulane, Sr., LB

Davis Brin, Tulsa, Sr., QB

Sidney Wells, UAB, Sr., OL

Isaiah Bowser, UCF, Sr. , RB

Chase Griffin, UCLA, Jr., QB

Robert Burns, UConn, Sr., RB

Ellis Merriweather, UMass, Sr., RB

Caleb Williams, USC, So., QB

Antonio Grier, USF, Sr., LB

Dalton Kincaid, Utah, Sr., TE

Andre Grayson, Utah State, Sr., DB

Deion Hankins, UTEP, So., RB

Frank Harris, UTSA, Sr., QB

Ben Bresnahan, Vanderbilt, Sr., TE

Chayce Chalmers, Virginia, Jr., DB

Isaiah Chaney, Wake Forest, So., DL

Alex Cook, Washington, Sr., DB

Travion Brown, Washington State, Jr., LB

Zach Frazier, West Virginia, Jr., OL

Juwuan Jones, Western Kentucky, Sr., DL

Boone Bonnema, Western Michigan, So., LB