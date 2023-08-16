Clemson pro sitting out team drills in dispute over contract

Clemson pro Christian Wilkins sitting out team drills in dispute over contract

Christian Wilkins has watched several peers receive some big contracts this offseason. To speed the process up for him, Wilkins is in training camp with the Miami Dolphins, but he is not participating in team drills, his head coach says. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said, per ESPN, that Wilkins has "made it clear" he wants a new contract, but the two sides are in "constant" contact, and McDaniel is "comfortable" with what's going on. "Christian is such a good player, such an important person in the locker room, who has made it clear he feels that his play is deserving of a contract," McDaniel said. "We would agree, as the Miami Dolphins organization. Henceforth, we are in negotiations. As a result, he has not participated in team [drills]. When he next participates, that'll be up to him." Per ESPN, Wilkins is set to play on his fifth-year option of his rookie deal worth $10.75 million. He watched former teammate and New York Giants interior defender Dexter Lawrence re-work his contract for a four-year, $90 million extension, and three other defensive tackles have signed four-year deals north of $90 million and one close to $100 million each. Per ESPN, Wilkins has told reporters that he is focused on football and letting his agent handle contract discussions. According to Pro Football Focus, Wilkins ranked first in solo tackles (69) and assisted stops (26) with an 85.1 grade overall last season, which ranked seventh-best among defensive linemen (non-Edge defenders). Wilkins was drafted No. 13 overall by the Dolphins in 2019 after a standout Clemson career. He was a three-time All-American who became the fifth unanimous All-American in school history in 2018, tallying 250 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 56 quarterback pressures, 16 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 2,441 snaps over 59 games (45 starts). The former 5-star prospect was also honored with the Campbell Trophy, known as the academic Heisman in football. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Christian Wilkins is indeed having a hold-in.



“This is part of the business that a lot of teams are dealing with,” McDaniel said. pic.twitter.com/qOSks7J8FW — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 16, 2023

