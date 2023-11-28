Clemson moves up in College Football Playoff rankings

Clemson moved up a spot in this week's College Football Playoff committee rankings to No. 23. Clemson debuted in the Playoff rankings at No. 24 last week. The Tigers have not appeared in the Associated Press Top 25 since week two or the Coaches Poll since week three. Clemson was two places out of the Top 25 for both this week. Dabo Swinney's group went 4-0 in November, including wins over ranked opponents at the time in Notre Dame and North Carolina, and wrapped an 8-4 regular season with a 16-7 win at rival South Carolina on Saturday. After this weekend’s set of conference championships, Clemson will find out its bowl destination officially on Sunday afternoon after the Playoff and the rest of the New Year’s Six bowls are announced. A strong majority of bowl projections have the Tigers headed to San Diego’s Holiday Bowl. The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the pairing is expected to be Clemson and Southern Cal, who both started the season in the preseason Top 9. Playoff Top 25 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Florida State 5. Oregon 6. Ohio State 7. Texas 8. Alabama 9. Missouri 10. Penn State 11. Ole Miss 12. Oklahoma 13. LSU 14. Louisville 15. Arizona 16. Iowa 17. Notre Dame 18. Oklahoma State 19. NC State 20. Oregon State 21. Tennessee 22. Tulane 23. Clemson 24. Liberty 25. Kansas State We've reached the stage where most of our P5 Bowl Projections are based on real intel.



Most confident in:



Oklahoma-Arizona Alamo



Clemson-USC Holiday



Iowa in Citrus, Wisconsin in Nashville, Utah in Vegas and more.https://t.co/a6toRJKOAqhttps://t.co/a6toRJKOAq — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 28, 2023 Most appearances in @CFBPlayoff rankings (out of 59 all-time):



Alabama, Ohio St 59

Clemson 53

OU 51

Notre Dame 48

Georgia 47

LSU, Utah 44

Michigan, Okla St 42

Oregon 37

Penn St 35

USC 33

Wisconsin 32

Iowa 30

Auburn, Florida St 29

Florida, Washington 28

Ole Miss 27

Baylor, Mich… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 29, 2023

