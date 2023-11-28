CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson awaits its bowl announcement on Sunday.
Clemson moves up in College Football Playoff rankings
by - 2023 Nov 28 19:04

Clemson moved up a spot in this week's College Football Playoff committee rankings to No. 23.

Clemson debuted in the Playoff rankings at No. 24 last week.

The Tigers have not appeared in the Associated Press Top 25 since week two or the Coaches Poll since week three. Clemson was two places out of the Top 25 for both this week.

Dabo Swinney's group went 4-0 in November, including wins over ranked opponents at the time in Notre Dame and North Carolina, and wrapped an 8-4 regular season with a 16-7 win at rival South Carolina on Saturday.

After this weekend’s set of conference championships, Clemson will find out its bowl destination officially on Sunday afternoon after the Playoff and the rest of the New Year’s Six bowls are announced. A strong majority of bowl projections have the Tigers headed to San Diego’s Holiday Bowl. The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the pairing is expected to be Clemson and Southern Cal, who both started the season in the preseason Top 9.

Playoff Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Washington

4. Florida State

5. Oregon

6. Ohio State

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Louisville

15. Arizona

16. Iowa

17. Notre Dame

18. Oklahoma State

19. NC State

20. Oregon State

21. Tennessee

22. Tulane

23. Clemson

24. Liberty

25. Kansas State

