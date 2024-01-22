CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson football updates roster numbers for mid-years, more
2024 Jan 22

With the preseason calendar moving along, Clemson football updated the roster numbers for the 2024 campaign.

For the freshman mid-years, the numbers are the following:

CB Tavoy Feagin - 6

WR Bryant Wesco Jr. - 12

CB Corian Gipson - 12

RB David Eziomume - 24

S Ricardo Jones - 25

S Noah Dixon - 27

WR Chase Byrd - 29

S Joe Wilkinson - 31

LB Sammy Brown - 47

OL Elyjah Thurmon - 52

DT Champ Thompson - 56

OL Watson Young - 56

OL Mason Wade - 76

OL Ronan O'Connell - 77

PK Nolan Hauser - 81

DE Adam Kissayi - 98

Some notable changes to this point from after the Gator Bowl:

CB Branden Strozier - 1

DE TJ Parker - 3

S Khalil Barnes - 7

