|
Clemson football updates roster numbers for mid-years, more
With the preseason calendar moving along, Clemson football updated the roster numbers for the 2024 campaign.
For the freshman mid-years, the numbers are the following: CB Tavoy Feagin - 6 WR Bryant Wesco Jr. - 12 CB Corian Gipson - 12 RB David Eziomume - 24 S Ricardo Jones - 25 S Noah Dixon - 27 WR Chase Byrd - 29 S Joe Wilkinson - 31 LB Sammy Brown - 47 OL Elyjah Thurmon - 52 DT Champ Thompson - 56 OL Watson Young - 56 OL Mason Wade - 76 OL Ronan O'Connell - 77 PK Nolan Hauser - 81 DE Adam Kissayi - 98 Some notable changes to this point from after the Gator Bowl: CB Branden Strozier - 1 DE TJ Parker - 3 S Khalil Barnes - 7
