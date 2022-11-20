Clemson football by the numbers after week 11, comparison to CFP contenders

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Two areas have gone in opposite directions for the Tigers stats-wise lately.

A couple more lost fumbles on Saturday dropped Clemson to 109th nationally there now, while allowing only 98 yards to the Hurricanes propelled the Tigers 14 spots in total defense to No. 18.

Clemson also moved into the top 25 in scoring defense by keeping the 'Canes to 10 (24th).

Individually, BT Potter (FGs per game, total points scored, scoring), Will Shipley (rushing TDs, total touchdowns, all-purpose yards, total touchdowns) and DJ Uiagalelei (points responsible for, passing TDs) all hold top-25 rankings nationally.

Picking out some stats from Playoff bubble teams currently, here's how Clemson compares:

Clemson Total offense (51; 31 SP+) | total defense (18; 21 SP+) | scoring offense (28) | scoring defense (24) | STs rank [SP+] (27)

Michigan* Total offense (23; 28 SP+) | total defense (1; 4 SP+) | scoring offense (9) | scoring defense (2) | STs rank [SP+] (13)

TCU Total offense (11; 8 SP+) | total defense (79; 36 SP+) | scoring offense (8) | scoring defense (59) | STs rank [SP+] (38)

Southern Cal Total offense (2; 2 SP+) | total defense (94; 64 SP+) | scoring offense (3) | scoring defense (66) | STs rank [SP+] (126)

LSU Total offense (34; 36 SP+) | total defense (34; 36 SP+) | scoring offense (34) | scoring defense (24) | STs rank [SP+] (82)

(* Included because they are an underdog to Ohio State this week and a loss keeps them out of the Big Ten title game)

Clemson stat ranks

Team

Top-10 ranks: Red zone offense - 3 (.961), fourth down offense - 5 (.750), blocked kicks - 6 (4), tackles for loss - 8 (7.8).

Top-25 ranks: Red zone TD% offense 11 (72.55), rushing defense - 12 (104.2 YPG), blocked punts - 13 (2), kickoff returns - 14 (23.08), fourth down defense - 12 (.333), third down offense - 14 (.491), sacks per game - 17 (2.91), total defense - 18 (318.7), scoring defense - 24 (20).

Top-50 ranks: Scoring offense - 28 (34.7), time of possession - 30 (31:42), pass efficiency defense - 35 (121.97), passes had intercepted - 37 (7)), blocked kicks allowed - 38 (1), completion percentage - 38 (.643), third down defense - 39 (.351), rushing offense - 44 (184.4), fewest penalties per game - 50 (5.73).

75th or worse: Punt returns - 75 (6.67), turnover margin - 77 (-0.09) red zone defense - 97 (.875), punt return defense - 101 (10.21), net punting - 107 (36.49), fumbles lost 109 (10), passing yards per completion - 112 (10.87).

Individual

Top-10 ranks: None.

Top-25 ranks: Will Shipley - rushing TDs (13; 13 TDs), total touchdowns (17; 13 total), all-purpose yards (24; 125.18), total touchdowns (21; 12); BT Potter - FGs per game (16; 1.55), total points scored (22; 92), scoring (24; 8.4); Uiagalelei - points responsible for (23; 164), passing TDs (25; 21 TDs),

Top-50 ranks: Shipley - Rushing yards (28; 960), yards per carry (39; 5.6), rushing yards per game (37; 87.3); DJ Uiagalelei - points responsible for per game (31; 14.9), completion percentage (36; .651), total offense (41; 263.6), completions per game (43; 19.8), pass efficiency (46; 142.5), passing yards (50; 2,406; Potter - field goal% (31; .850); Myles Murphy - sacks (46; .59).

(Stats per NCAA/CFBStats)