Clemson drops out of Top 10 with "most potential" in recruiting for national outlet

TigerNet Staff by

National perception of Clemson's recruiting is at a low since the Tigers' twin national titles in the last decade. One evidence of that is a panel of college football writers from The Athletic dropping Dabo Swinney's program out of the Top 10 for "most potential" among the Power 4 conferences in recruiting ($). The outlet's poll ranked Clemson with the 14th-best potential among a group of the SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12 conference teams (plus Notre Dame), down from No. 8 last year. One pollster had the Tigers as low as 18th, while the high was No. 8 again. Clemson's 2024 recruiting class settled at No. 11 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, which matched 2023 and was just one lower than 2022 (10). "Clemson had a bit of an identity crisis in 2023, but Dabo Swinney continues to compete with SEC schools on the recruiting trail," said The Athletic's Grace Raynor. "As long as he can convince recruits to ignore what his critics say about his thoughts around NIL and the transfer portal, Swinney should have a seat at the table with any player he wants. Despite the program’s recent struggles, this era of recruits still grew up watching Swinney and the Tigers dominate the sport." With ten consensus 4-star commitments currently, the Tigers' 2025 class is No. 4 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, which paces the ACC and trails just Notre Dame, Ohio State and LSU. Clemson's No. 14 ranking in The Athletic poll was the second-highest of any non-SEC, Big Ten, or non-Notre Dame independent, behind Miami at No. 7. Florida State was a spot behind the Tigers. The Athletic's new Top 10 was Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, LSU, Alabama, Oregon, Miami, USC, Notre Dame and Texas A&M. South Carolina ranked 20th.

