CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart arrested

Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart arrested
by - 2024 Feb 15 07:45

Clemson redshirt senior defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart was arrested last week (Feb. 6) for unlawful possession of a firearm on school property and failure to exercise due care in a motor vehicle.

According to Pickens County court records, Capehart posted a $10,000 bond for the weapons charge and $232.50 on the traffic charge.

According to the South Carolina Code of Laws section 16-23-420(a), “It is unlawful for a person to possess a firearm of any kind on any premises or property owned, operated, or controlled by a private or public school, without the express permission of the authorities in charge of the premises or property.”

Clemson Athletics released the following statement.

"He is not presently participating in team activities while awaiting completion of all league and university processes," the statement read.

Capehart is still enrolled at Clemson.

In 2023, Capehart had 16 tackles, including five for loss, a sack, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble.

During his time at Clemson, he has 32 tackles including nine for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble in 302 snaps over 34 career games.

He is a three-time ACC Honor Roll selection and two-time All-ACC Academic Team honoree.

Out of high school, he was ranked as the No. 27 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the second-best defensive tackle and second-best player from the state of South Carolina.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Tigers come up short against Yellow Jackets
Tigers come up short against Yellow Jackets
ESPN tabs Clemson QB in college football Top 5 with most to prove this season
ESPN tabs Clemson QB in college football Top 5 with most to prove this season
Former Clemson RB named to SC Football Hall of Fame
Former Clemson RB named to SC Football Hall of Fame
Clemson unveils weekend rotation ahead of Xavier opening series
Clemson unveils weekend rotation ahead of Xavier opening series
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 92) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 TexasTiger80
spacer You bring a gun to campus on game days?
 ClemsonWSPanic
spacer Well, he is a Texan, apparently
 hotsawce
spacer Re: Well, he is a Texan, apparently
 TexasTiger80
spacer Well technical if the law says you can't have a firearm somewhere and you do
 geech72®
spacer We Ned more good guys with guns not lessno guns law is stupid***
 hufferbilly
spacer Cool, now just point out the good guys
 TigerCC®
spacer The numbers dont lie CWOs have never used a gun in public to hurt any
 hufferbilly
spacer I'm not against gun ownership
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: The numbers dont lie CWOs have never used a gun in public to hurt any
 greene®
spacer Re: Cool, now just point out the good guys
 CUfan99
spacer I suppose you imagine every police officer
 william
spacer Police officers are trained, and have continuing training
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: Well technical if the law says you can't have a firearm somewhere and you do
 WhstigeR®
spacer ^^^EXACTLY^^^ Gun free zone laws are just plain dumb and invite gun violence
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: Well technical if the law says you can't have a firearm somewhere and you do
 919Tiger
spacer Nope, its an infraction (unless its a DUIthats criminal).***
 clemsonstud05®
spacer He could be charged with a felony Coolio how far up the penal code should
 geech72®
spacer Re: Well technical if the law says you can't have a firearm somewhere and you do
 AustinPounders
spacer Re: Well, he is a Texan, apparently
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer Re: Well, he is a Texan, apparently
 william
spacer So.... If he had a concealed carry license....
 NorthTexasTiger
spacer Re: So.... If he had a concealed carry license....
 Clemsontiger85®
spacer Are you scared of a CWP holder having a gun ?
 clemson80tiger
spacer Re: Are you scared of a CWP holder having a gun ?
 Orangemania91
spacer Reading comprehension applies.***
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: Are you scared of a CWP holder having a gun ?
 OneJedi®
spacer Thank you for carrying sir ***
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: Thank you for carrying sir ***
 Tigerbalm1®
spacer I've never heard of a CWP holder commiting a gun crime with a CW.
 Razzmatazz
spacer Why does that make him a psycho? Everyone should be carrying at all times
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: I wonder how many times violent crimes would have been stopped by a CWP?
 232press®
spacer that is utter lunacy, especially considering half the population has an IQ
 Tigerbalm1®
spacer Concealed Weapon Permit owners have an extremely high IQ and are law abiders
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: Concealed Weapon Permit owners have an extremely high IQ and are law abiders
 Tigerbalm1®
spacer Re: Concealed Weapon Permit owners have an extremely high IQ and are law abiders
 CUfan99
spacer Re: Concealed Weapon Permit owners have an extremely high IQ and are law abiders
 william
spacer The facts on CWP owners prove your fears to be invalid
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: How many innocent people have been shot by CWP carriers?
 232press®
spacer He would be a psycho if he brought it to hurt people. Grow up child.***
 Completely Solid Orange
spacer Yes
 Fluxus
spacer Re: Yes
 Mcguirefan77
spacer Re: Yes
 Mcguirefan77
spacer Re: Yes
 william
spacer Re: You bring a gun to campus on game days?
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer Re: You bring a gun to campus on game days?
 JD404
spacer Re: You bring a gun to campus on game days?
 Thoughtful
spacer Re: You bring a gun to campus on game days?
 william
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 Chucktown_Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 AustinPounders
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 clemvol
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 smillsap1
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 njtiger88
spacer I hope it wasn't for DWB.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: I hope it wasn't for DWB.
 william
spacer Re: I hope it wasn't for DWB.
 AustinPounders
spacer That's the rumor going arond...
 CoolBreeze864®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 Sterling007
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 WhstigeR®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 njtiger88
spacer Ruined his career for basically a jaywalking situation? These kinds of ticky
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 njtiger88
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 AustinPounders
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 speedracer®
spacer I see you tried again...
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 tigersnake1954
spacer YUP***
 hufferbilly
spacer A CWP allows carry on school premises
 Manning_Tiger®
spacer Re: A CWP allows carry on school premises
 CUfan99
spacer Re: A CWP allows carry on school premises
 OneJedi®
spacer Re: A CWP allows carry on school premises
 CUfan99
spacer Re: A CWP allows carry on school premises
 Manning_Tiger®
spacer Thanks!
 Fluxus
spacer Re: A CWP allows carry on school premises
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 CUfan99
spacer Well that's not good.
 Judge Keller®
spacer I had a gun in my truck every day...
 rudetiger
spacer I did in High School for 11th and 12th grades... Nobody ever even knew. (.45)***
 SOLOS®
spacer Re: When I was in high school, it wasn't anything to see a pick up truck
 232press®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 westerntigerfan
spacer So either he didn't have the firearm properly stored in his vehicle or he
 geech72®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 Pharm8438®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 castaway®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 SolidOrange89
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 big monk
spacer There are provisions for exceptions in the statute
 ChestyPuller0311®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson defensive tackle arrested
 hungrytowin
Read all 92 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts